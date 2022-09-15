All you need to know about the 2022-23 Austin Bruins

BLAINE — The Austin Bruins opened their season on Wednesday at the North American Hockey League Showcase, the annual event in which all 29 teams in the league converge on the NSC Super Rink for four consecutive days of games.

Austin opened the Showcase with a 3-1 victory against the Northeast Generals (Attleboro, Mass.), marking the fifth consecutive season the Bruins have won their opener.

They continue Showcase play on Thursday against the Springfield (Mo.) Jr. Blues, Friday against the Danbury (Ct.) Jr. Hat Tricks and Saturday against the Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, Wis.).

Here's a look at the 2022-23 Bruins:

THE STAFF

• Head coach: Steve Howard (6th season, 146-106-34 career record). Howard has guided the Bruins to the NAHL playoffs in three of his five seasons; Austin would have had a fourth playoff berth under Howard, but the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Howard was hired in Austin in May 2017 after three seasons as an assistant coach with the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks.

Howard

• Assistant coaches: Justin Fisher (3rd season); Hampus Sjodahl (2nd season); Nick Lehr (2nd season). … Fisher played under Howard in the NA3HL, with the now-defunct Flint Junior Generals. He was an assistant coach at Adrian College in Michigan, where he played college hockey, prior to joining the Bruins. … Sjodahl played four seasons at Division I Bemidji State, where he was a captain as a senior in 2019-20. The Stockholm, Sweden, native played for Odessa (Texas) in the USHL for two seasons before going to Bemidji. He holds the Odessa franchise record for career goals scored. … Lehr is in his second stint as the Bruins goalie coach, having previously served in the role in 2018-19. He played college hockey at the University of Minnesota after a stellar three-year playing career with the Bruins, including leading them to the Robertson Cup Finals in 2014.

NOTEWORTHY

• A Dangerous Division: The Bruins earned home-ice advantage in the NAHL Central Division playoffs last season for the first time in four years. Though they were swept in three games by rival Aberdeen, that goes to show the strength of the division. St. Cloud returns a strong lineup after winning the division regular-season and postseason titles last year, unseating Aberdeen, which had won four consecutive division championships, and a NAHL national championship in 2019.

• Key Losses: The Bruins lost a handful of key veterans from last season’s team, including four-year Bruin and multi-year captain Carson Riddle, who is playing at Aurora (Ill.) University. Riddle played in a franchise record 207 games over his four seasons, recording 120 points. … Riddle is being joined at Aurora this fall by fellow former Bruin Alex Trombley, who had 39 points in 73 games for Austin over the past two seasons. … Other key losses include four Division I players: forwards Sutter Muzzatti (RPI) and Jens Richards (University of Vermont); and defenseman Braidan Simmons-Fischer (University of St. Thomas) and Xavier-Jean Louis (Alaska-Fairbanks).

• The Schedule: Like most teams in the NAHL, the Bruins open the season with six games in a 10-day stretch, including the four games-in-four days Showcase this week. Austin’s four Showcase opponents — Northeast, Springfield, Danbury and Chippewa — averaged just 27 wins last season, but Springfield finished just one point away from being the Midwest Division champion. The Bruins then jump right into divisional play, with a home-and-home series against defending division champion St. Cloud on Sept. 23 and 24.

THE TEAM

• Goalies: Ethan Robertson split time with incumbent Klayton Knapp a year ago. The net — at least to start this season — appears to be Robertson’s this fall. He went 3-2-3 with an .897 save percentage a year ago, joining the Bruins after the holiday break and while recovering from an injury. With Knapp now in Green Bay (USHL), Robertson will get every opportunity to earn the No. 1 job. … Robertson will be pushed, though, by Trent Wiemken, who excelled the past two seasons as the starter and team captain at Fargo (N.D.) Davies High School. Wiemken’s numbers at Davies last season were outstanding — 23-4-0, 1.40 GAA, .930 save pct. — and he showed in the preseason that he can hold his own when given the chance. “Ethan’s back and we expect big things out of him,” Howard said. “We really like Trent, too. Those two are our guys right now and we expect big things out of them.”

• Defensemen: Lakeville South graduate Jack Malinski is the Bruins’ lone returner on the blue line, and he’ll be the team’s captain in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder played in 58 games for Austin last season, recording 24 points, including three total points in three playoff games. … Nick Recupero is back, too, after playing half the season in Austin in 2021-22, before joining the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL to help them in their run to the league championship. … Jimmy Goffredo (6-0, 190), a New Jersey native, has a great combo of physicality and scoring ability. He’ll join Malinski on the top pairing. … Bruins draft pick Matthew Desiderio, who just turned 17, has been the surprise of camp so far, Howard said. Desiderio sees the ice well and has flashed some strong playmaking ability. … Nate Looft, a first-year Bruin, has been named an assistant captain before ever playing a game for the team, which speaks to the respect he has earned quickly. The Mankato West grad played in Saskatchewan last year and will bring some “nasty” to Austin’s blue line. … Others to watch this season including big bruising defenders Giuseppe Fiorillo, Ashton Bynum and Tyler Rose, all of whom stand 6-feet-3 or 6-4; and Parker Anderson and Bryan Gilman, both strong power defensemen.

Looft

• Forwards: Veterans Austin Salani, Gavin Morrissey, Walter Zacher, and Damon Furuseth will be looked at to pick up the scoring lost from players who have moved on to college hockey. … Fellow veterans, and twins, Isaak and Matys Brassard also expect to see increased roles. “The twins are the twins,” Howard said. “They’re like opening up a can of spider monkeys and watching them go. It’s crazy how those two react to being on the ice and playing together.” … Newcomers Riku Brown (Eden Prairie) and Ethan Lindahl (Andover) both earned spots through tryout camp; they weren’t drafted or tendered, but earned roster spots as free agents, something that has become more and more rare in the NAHL. … Albert Lea native Adler Johnston, Addison Zacher (Buffalo, N.Y.), Josh Giuliani (Maple Grove’s captain in 2021-22), draft pick Jackson Luther (Columbia City, Ind.) and tender signees Jackson Rilei (Calumet, Mich.), Gavin Duckworth (Bedford, Texas) are among the other forwards battling for ice time and learning their roles. Rilei was in camp with the Bruins a year ago before returning to Calumet for his high school season.

“It’s early,” Howard said. “We have to let the team still come together and figure out roles and who’s going to start scoring. … The Showcase is an audition for a lot of guys. They’re trying to make the team and lobby for their identity on the team. Each kid has to know his role, or find it. I like our group right now.”