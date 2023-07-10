All You Need To Know about the 2023 Pro Motocross Championships at Spring Creek MX Park

MILLVILLE — Saturday’s forecast calls for no rain, a high of 82 and approximately 20,000 fans converging on Spring Creek MX Park as the Pro Motocross Championship series makes its annual visit to southeastern Minnesota.

Gates are scheduled to open at 6 a.m. with professional practice sessions and qualifiers beginning at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies are set for 12:30 p.m., with pro championship motos running from approximately 1:15-5 p.m. Tickets are available at SpringCreekMotocross.com .

Here’s all you need to know about Round 7 of the Pro Motocross Championship series:

Who are these guys?

The riders on the Pro Motocross Championship series are the best of the best in their sport, in the 250 and 450 classes. Current 450 Class points leader Jett Lawrence is a two-time 250 Class series champion, having moved up to the sport’s top class this season. Haiden Deegan of Temecula, Calif., leads the 250 Class points standings in his first full season as a pro. He’ll be making his Spring Creek debut.

How do I get there?

Simple. One way in, one way out. From Rochester, take U.S. Highway 63 north to Zumbro Falls, turn right (east) on Minnesota Highway 60 for 8.7 miles. From the north, take U.S. 52 to Zumbrota, turn left (east) on Highway 60 for 21 miles.

Riders race in a 250 class moto during Spring Creek Nationals on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.

Tickets! I need a ticket!

No problem; the pro nationals race doesn’t sell out and has traditionally drawn close to — or more than — 20,000 spectators.

The best way to get tickets in advance is to visit SpringCreekMotocross.com , then click on the “Events” tab, then click “Pro National.” Tickets are also sold on-site Saturday at Gate A (Visa, MasterCard and cash are the only payment methods accepted at the track).

A full-week (Wednesday through Sunday) general admission ticket is $100 for adults or $65 for children ages 6-11. Children ages 5 and younger are admitted for no charge.

A Saturday ticket is $60 for adults or $30 for children ages 6-11.

A limited number of pro pit passes are available online for $30 each. A pro pit pass allows entrance to the pro pits from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

What about parking?

According to the Spring Creek website, a limited number of spots are available in the Super VIP lot for $20 per car. Spots can be purchased online or in person on Saturday, if they don’t sell out ahead of time. The Super VIP lot is located next to the AMA Will-Call tent near the Gate B entrance.

Spots in the Premier Lot — located in front of the Gate A entrance — are available for $10 each.

Track officials recommend purchasing VIP parking online to ensure you’ll have a spot.

Motorcycles are welcome to park for free and up-close, between the Gate A and Gate B entrances.

General parking is free of charge and is located in field lots along Highway 60.

Arrive early and wear comfortable shoes to ease your hike to the track.

What should I bring?

Good walking shoes, water, sunscreen, comfortable clothing, blanket or camp chair, and your loud voice. Also, don’t leave home without your wallet. The food and merchandise vendors on-site are difficult to resist.

Fans can enter with coolers, chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages

Watch the forecast, too, and bring a raincoat if the forecast calls for it. The races go on rain or shine.

A week of MX

The annual pro motocross nationals are more than just a one-day affair at Spring Creek.

The event has become a week-long celebration of motocross, with riders and campers arriving Tuesday so they can get a spot near the front of the line when gates open on Wednesday.

Amateur riders have a full day of practice on Thursday, while Friday brings amateur races.

Gates open at 6 a.m. Saturday for pro nationals day.

The week of racing and riding wraps up Sunday, with the annual Pro Track Challenge, the one time of year that amateur riders can race on the full pro track, as it’s set up for the pro nationals.

Where should I watch the races from?

The beauty of Spring Creek and the pro motocross series is that it's a huge sporting event, but seating is not like other pro sports. Fans are free to settle down in one spot for the day or get up and move around the track.

Some of the fan favorites to watch are Mount Martin, a giant hill climb and descent on the west side of the track; Spring Creek's famous sand whoops (rollers) on the far northwest corner of the track; or, as hometown favorite Jeremy Martin told us a few years ago, "Bikini Hill, near the finish line, where you can see most of the track, the start and the finish." If you find it, you’ll see why it’s called Bikini Hill.

Can I watch from home?

Being there in-person is better, but if crowds aren’t your thing, every moto of every race this season — as well as practice laps and qualifying — are aired live on Peacock. Saturday’s races will also air at 11 a.m. Sunday on USA, and at 1 a.m. Monday on CNBC. Visit ProMotocross.com/TV-schedule for more information.