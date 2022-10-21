SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Angels on Earth’: Grizzlies give back to Rochester family in need

Community service is a key component of playing hockey for the Rochester Grizzlies. That was on display again this week, when six Grizzlies took it upon themselves to help a Rochester family prepare their house to be put on the market by moving boxes and heavy items.

Grizzlies help family in need
Rochester Grizzlies Logan Kroyman, left, Tyler Huffer, Hunter Demers and Austin Meers help Brenda Szuberski and her sister Barb Kuehn as they prepare to move on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
October 21, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Brenda Szuberski watched from her kitchen as Per Waage and Hunter Demers walked past, carrying boxes from her basement to garage.

As they added to already large stacks of boxes and totes, Tyler Huffer and Riley Dueber followed behind with full arms. A few seconds later, Logan Kroyman and Austin Meers did the same.

“They’re my Earth angels,” Szuberski said. “Angels on Earth.”

It was an afternoon well spent to the six Rochester Grizzlies hockey players who spent Tuesday afternoon at Szuberski’s southeast Rochester home, helping her move boxes, tidy up the yard and prepare to stage it for potential buyers.

It was a gift from above to Szuberski, who has experienced more loss in the past four years than one person should have to handle.

In 2018, her husband Steve passed away at just 58 years old — six years after Brenda’s sister, Barb Kirchner, moved in with them to help Brenda care for Steve, who suffered from early onset Alzheimer’s.

“He was a wonderful man,” Brenda said. “I grieve him every day. You don’t get over it. You learn to live with it.”

This year, after caring for the medical needs of their parents, Brenda and Barb lost both their mother and father just six months apart. Their mother passed away in January due to complications from COVID-19. Their father passed away in July after falling at his home.

A few months later, a realtor contacted Brenda to let her know that a townhome was about to go on the market near Brenda’s daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren in Stewartville. She jumped at the chance.

And when Szuberski’s neighbor learned of the move — and that the sisters were trying to figure out how they would move large items and years of memories so that they could stage the house — she knew just who to call.

That neighbor happens to be a billet parent — a person or family who provides a home, a bedroom and meals for Grizzlies players who have moved away from home to play for the team — of Dueber.

Grizzlies help family in need
Tyler Huffer, left, and Austin Meers from the Grizzlies help Brenda Szuberski and her sister Barb Kuehn as they prepare to move on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It was just such a big relief to have them come and do this,” she said as she took a break from packing and moving items around the main floor of her home. “They are just a blessing. We couldn’t have gotten this far. … The heavy stuff is done. We can handle it from here.

“For them to come with a smile and work hard to help us … the world we’ve seen lately has been so mean and scary at times. I want people to know these guys are great, there are good people out there. They really stepped forward (Tuesday).”

Dueber mentioned the situation to a few teammates, including captain and third-year Grizzly Per Waage. The players kept it low-key, not even mentioning it to their head coach, Chris Ratzloff, which is exactly the way the Grizzlies prefer to do their community service — with no thanks necessary.

“Our wonderful billet families do so much for us every year and we’re really grateful to have them,” Waage said. “Whenever they ask for help, we’ll always be there.

“The captains that have been here before us, they always preached about helping out the community. We’re very lucky to be where we are, here in Rochester, and to have the fan base that we have. We want to try to give back to the community any time we can.”

Kroyman, also a third-year Grizzly, said that, like Tuesday’s gathering at Szuberski’s home, the Grizzlies’ players often don’t have to be prodded to help a family in need or to give back to the community that has given much to them.

“The Rochester Grizzlies are a great program,” he said. “(Ratzloff) builds some pretty good teams here with good guys, and normally everyone who comes through the organization buys in and I think that’s a huge thing.

“I think that shows the league (what kind of commitment) that Ratty as a coach, and our owners, have for Rochester as a whole.”

Ratzloff said community service isn’t often discussed when recruiting players, but it often comes up when talking to potential players’ parents about how their son will spend their down-time in Rochester.

“I think the guys realize that they're coming here from good families and it’s good to help out anyone you can,” Ratzloff said. “Whether it’s ringing the bell for Salvation Army or helping out like they did (with Szuberski). Anyone we can help who might be less fortunate that we are, or who just needs the help for whatever reason…

“Our guys have the opportunity to play junior hockey. They have the means and the physical ability to be able to play junior hockey. It’s always good to just remember how good you have it.”

Grizzlies help family in need
Players from the Grizzlies help Brenda Szuberski and her sister Barb Kuehn with yardwork as they prepare to move on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
