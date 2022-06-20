Are Honkers missing out on landing Fritcher?

The Rochester Honkers might be missing out on a chance to add a top-notch area player for the rest of the Northwoods League baseball season.

Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher concluded his senior season of high school baseball this past weekend as he helped the Vikings place second in the state in the Class A state tournament.

Fritcher might have just completed high school, but he is a left-handed hitter with a lot of power and has committed to play at the University of Minnesota. He is one of the seven finalists for Mr. Baseball as the top senior player in Minnesota. Hayfield coach Kasey Krekling said the Honkers had shown a lot of interest in Fritcher at one point.

“They were all over Easton about getting him signed to play this summer and now they have not talked to him for a week and a half,” Krekling said. “He’s a guy I think they would want.”

Krekling attended a Mankato MoonDogs Northwoods League game last Thursday. He said Fritcher may now look into playing with the MoonDogs for the rest of the summer.

Fritcher has played amateur baseball for the Dodge County Diamondbacks for the past three summers as well as for a Twin Cities-based traveling team. If he doesn’t play in the Northwoods League this summer, Fritcher might be released by the Diamondbacks so he can play with the Rochester Royals.

“If neither of them (the Honkers or MoonDogs) take me, I’ll just stay home and play for the Rochester Royals amateur team,” Fritcher said.

“To get ready for college baseball, he needs to play at the highest level possible (this summer),” Krekling said. “But he would rather play in the Northwoods League so he’s playing every day.”

As of last week, the MoonDogs had just three outfielders on their roster, the position the left-handed Fritcher is expected to play in college. Krekling is also baffled that the Honkers haven’t tried to land Fritcher.

“He’s a local kid that everybody knows about who would draw fans and is good enough to be a Division I player,” Krekling said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want him.”

The Honkers have featured a number of local players over the years. Brendan Knoll, a Kasson-Mantorville grad, played Division II ball at Minnesota State, Mankato and he excelled as a pitcher for the Honkers last season.

——

Stillwater native Alex Ritzer is playing for the Rochester Honkers this summer. He plays college baseball at the University of North Carolina and was a redshirt freshman during the 2021-22 season.

At Carolina, Ritzer is teammates with Rochester’s Mac Horvath. Both players are infielders.

“He’s awesome,” Ritzer said. “He’s a great teammate and he helped me out a lot as a freshman. I dedicated a lot of my infield stuff to him. Obviously I have good footwork and I think that’s because of him.”

And while they have practiced together, there is a chance that Horvath and Ritzer will never play a game together. Horvath is eligible for the amateur draft in July and could be selected. Horvath had a stellar sophomore season as he hit .268 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and a .947 OPS while starting 63 of the team’s 66 games. He also stole 19 bases in 22 attempts.

“Hitting home runs and stealing bases, that’s exactly what Big League teams want these days,” Ritzer said.

North Carolina finished the season 42-22 and lost to Arkansas in the Super Regional, just a series away from earning a berth in the College World Series. Ritzler was already in Rochester playing with the Honkers while the Tar Heels were in the postseason.

“The boys are having fun, obviously I had to redshirt,” Ritzer said. “I’m up here playing baseball and at the end of the day, that’s what I want to do.”

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .