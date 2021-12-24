Area wrestling results for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Stewartville 9
106 — Noah Schaefer (ZM) pinned Quad Mullenback 1:49. 113 — Lucas Williams (ZM) pinned Hunter Karnitz 1:17. 120 — Jack Krier (ZM) dec. Reid Rinn 8-2. 126 — Ryan Stimets (ZM) inned Jacye Deyoung :38. 132 — Lucas Schiell (ZM) won by forfeit. 138 — Ben Murray (ZM) dec. Tanner Elzen 8-5. 145 — Kaleb Lochner (ZM) pinned Jackson Hewitt 1:05. 152 — Mason Goodman (ZM) pinned Lincoln Dube 1:54. 160 — Isaiah O’Reilly (ZM) pinned Brayden Stier :28. 170 — Gabe Tupper (ZM) dec. Cole Jannsen 11-3. 182 — Ryan Lexvold (ZM) won by forfeit. 195 — Cody Anderson (ZM) pinned Greyson Schneider 1:29. 220 — Christian Sackett (S) dec. Tucker Buck 4-2. 285 — Caden King (S) pinned Dalton Hall :43.
