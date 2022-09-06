Austin, Anchorage bringing NAHL hockey to Rochester for one night only

ROCHESTER — Seven years ago, the Austin Bruins made the trek to Rochester for a Wednesday night exhibition game.

It was a way for the Bruins to show off their product outside of Austin, and a showcase for a pair of Rochester natives — Mayo grad Logan Haskins and Lourdes grad Griff Slightam — who were in their first season with the Bruins.

Saturday, the Bruins will bring North American Hockey League action back to Rochester, with an experienced lineup that has its sights set on a deep playoff run next spring. They'll face a team that is coming off a deep playoff run last spring, when Rochester native Mike Aikens led the Anchorage Wolverines to the NAHL's championship game, the Robertson Cup.

The game is set for a 7:05 p.m. opening faceoff at the Rochester Recreation Center. Tickets are $5.

The Bruins and Wolverines play in the Tier II NAHL, which is one jump up from the Tier III NA3HL, in which the Rochester Grizzlies play. The Grizzlies are the defending NA3HL champions.

Close to a dozen or more players in Saturday's game could move on to play Division I college hockey.

"The biggest difference between the two leagues is guys in (the NAHL) have a little higher-end skill, a bit quicker pace, that shows in games," Bruins coach Steve Howard said. "A lot of these guys will hopefully go on to play Division I hockey. We have quite a few guys who are prospects to earn Division I scholarships and they're really fun to watch.

"That's taking nothing away from the Grizzlies and what they've done. They've taken pride in building the team with younger guys and getting them called up to this level."

Both teams have a handful of players who will be familiar to local hockey fans.

Austin's roster at the moment includes Albert Lea native Adler Johnston, and Lakeville South alum Jack Malinski, the Bruins' captain.

Jack Malinski

The Wolverines will counter with a handful of former Rochester Grizzlies, including former Rochester Century standout forward Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth. Goalie Shane Soderwall, forwards Kade Shea, Layton Liffrig (Mankato East) and Kyle Bauer.

"Obviously Anchorage has a few (former Grizzlies), we have some guys going back-and-forth already (with the Grizzlies)," Howard said. "This is the final preseason game for us, and we're trying to make some last-minute decisions on guys. We want to cut down our roster before the (NAHL) Showcase next week."

The game came about earlier this summer when the Wolverines determined they would hold their preseason training camp in Rochester. Rather than report to Anchorage and fly to Minnesota for next week's season-opening NAHL Showcase, they've been practicing at Graham Arena in advance of the regular season.

It seemed a natural fit to play an exhibition game against the Bruins, who will also host the Corpus Christi Ice Rays for a preseason game at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Arena in Austin. Corpus Christi is holding its preseason camp in Des Moines.

Walter Zacher, Austin Bruins

"It's a good opportunity for our fans to see us play two teams they and we don't normally get to see," Howard said. "With Anchorage already (in Rochester), it's a no-brainer to have a game there. And hopefully a chance for some of our fans to see what Rochester has to offer and maybe go check out a Grizzlies game this year, and for some Grizzlies fans to see us."

The Bruins are 1-1 in the preseason so far. They lost at the Minnesota Wilderness (Clouqet) last Friday, 4-1, then beat the Wilderness 1-0 on Saturday in Austin behind two veterans — Ethan Robertson, who had a 24-save shutout, and Walter Zacher, who scored the game's lone goal.

"We've been good defensively at times, had a few breakdowns," Howard said of the first two preseason games. "We coughed up the puck a few times, made Ethan face some shots he probably wasn't expecting, and he came up with saves on a couple of Grade-A chances. (The Wilderness) had a 6-on-4 at the end of Saturday's game, and it was nice to see our guys step up on the penalty kill and block some big shots toward the end.

"We just need more fine tuning, which is every team at this time of the year, but we've played pretty well."