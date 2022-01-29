Austin Bruins bite back, but Bobcats bite last in one-goal game

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Austin Bruins maintained their hold on first place in the North American Hockey League Central Division on Friday.

But the competition for that top spot pulled a bit closer, as the Bruins dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bismarck Bobcats at the VFW Sports Center.

Austin drops to 22-13-3 overall, and still holds a six-point lead over three teams that are now tied for second place in the Central — St. Cloud, North Iowa and Minot.

The Bruins were 5-1-0 in their previous six games going into Friday's contest.

Bismarck scored the game's first two goals — one from Jake McLean in the first period and one from Owen Michaels early in the second — to take a 2-0 lead. But Austin didn't hide.

The Bruins answered back, as Walter Zacher scored with 4:59 to go in the second to pull Austin within 2-1, then Michal Jasenec scored a momentum-turning short-handed goal with just 34 seconds to go in the second period to tie the score 2-2 heading into the third.

Austin couldn't seize the momentum, though, as Bismarck (14-20-3 overall) took the lead for good when McLean scored his second of the night 7:06 into the period.

The Bruins couldn't find a way to get the tying goal past Bobcats goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who made 22 saves to get his first win against Austin.

Klayton Knapp made 25 saves for the Bruins.

The teams wrap up their two-game set at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Sports Center.

BOX SCORE: Bismarck Bobcats 3, Austin Bruins 2