SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Austin Bruins bite back, but Bobcats bite last in one-goal game

The Austin Bruins rallied from two goals down to tie the score on Friday, but Bismarck regained its poise and pulled out a one-goal with a third-period goal.

By Post Bulletin staff
January 29, 2022 12:05 AM
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Austin Bruins maintained their hold on first place in the North American Hockey League Central Division on Friday.

But the competition for that top spot pulled a bit closer, as the Bruins dropped a 3-2 decision to the Bismarck Bobcats at the VFW Sports Center.

Austin drops to 22-13-3 overall, and still holds a six-point lead over three teams that are now tied for second place in the Central — St. Cloud, North Iowa and Minot.

The Bruins were 5-1-0 in their previous six games going into Friday's contest.

Bismarck scored the game's first two goals — one from Jake McLean in the first period and one from Owen Michaels early in the second — to take a 2-0 lead. But Austin didn't hide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins answered back, as Walter Zacher scored with 4:59 to go in the second to pull Austin within 2-1, then Michal Jasenec scored a momentum-turning short-handed goal with just 34 seconds to go in the second period to tie the score 2-2 heading into the third.

Austin couldn't seize the momentum, though, as Bismarck (14-20-3 overall) took the lead for good when McLean scored his second of the night 7:06 into the period.

The Bruins couldn't find a way to get the tying goal past Bobcats goalie Oskar Spinnars Nordin, who made 22 saves to get his first win against Austin.

Klayton Knapp made 25 saves for the Bruins.

The teams wrap up their two-game set at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Sports Center.

BOX SCORE: Bismarck Bobcats 3, Austin Bruins 2

Related Topics: AUSTIN BRUINSNAHLBISMARCK BOBCATSJUNIOR HOCKEY
What to read next
BEN.OAKLAND.MUG.jpg
Sports
Oakland goes from Texas to Minnesota, shows no signs of rust in Grizzlies' debut
Ben Oakland left the Texas Panhandle on Wednesday. He drove straight through to Rochester and was on the Rec Center ice Thursday morning practicing with the Rochester Grizzlies. Friday night, he scored twice and had three points in his first game as a Grizzly.
January 28, 2022 11:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Honkers' new logo
Sports
Rochester Honkers announce new logos, rebranding effort
The Honkers had been teasing a big announcement for a couple of weeks before unveiling a fresh look at a press conference Thursday.
January 27, 2022 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Matthew Hurt declares for NBA draft
Sports
Hurt's first season of pro basketball derailed by knee injury
Matthew Hurt, who has been playing pro basketball in the G League, will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery
January 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
012522.DOC.STUART.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Rochester's Stuart excited to be part of a 'different' Olympic Games
Dr. Michael Stuart has been to five Olympic Games. None have been quite like the Games he'll attend next month, when he serves as the team physician for the U.S. men's hockey team, amid strict COVID guidelines in Beijing, China.
January 24, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman