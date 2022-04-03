Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Austin Bruins edge division-leading Norsemen, close in on playoff spot

Klayton Knapp stopped 24 shots and the Austin Bruins won for the fifth time in seven games Saturday at Riverside Arena.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Post Bulletin staff
April 02, 2022 11:21 PM
Share

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins appear to have put a nine-game losing streak fully in the rear view mirror.

Klayton Knapp stopped 24 shots, Anthony Menghini scored the game-winning goal midway through the second period, and Walter Zacher scored his 12th goal of the season as the Bruins earned a 2-1 victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen at Riverside Arena on Saturday.

Austin improved to 28-23-5 with the win, and it pulled within two points of securing a spot in the North American Hockey League Central Division playoffs.

The Bruins have four games remaining, all against division rival Aberdeen — at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday in Austin, then on April 15 and 16 at Aberdeen to close the regular season.

Austin’s win Saturday was its fifth in its past seven games, that 5-2-0 stretch coming on the heels of a nine-game losing streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins never trailed against the division-leading Norsemen (36-16-3), as Zacher scored 4:10 into the game, with RPI commit Sutter Muzzatti earning his 32nd assist of the season.

Dakota Lenz, playing in his first game for the Norsemen, tied the score 4 minutes later on his first NAHL goal.

But Menghini gave Austin the lead for good with his 16th goal of the season, 12:13 into the second period. Nick Catalano and Xavier Jean-Louis assisted on the winner.

Knapp — and Austin’s penalty killers — took care of the rest, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced, to improve to 14-13-1 overall and 3-1-0 in his past four starts. The Bruins also held St. Cloud to an 0-for-6 night on the power play.

BRUINS 2, NORSEMEN 1

St. Cloud 1-0-0 — 1

Austin 1-1-0 — 2

First period — 1. AUS, Walter Zacher (Sutter Muzzatti) 4:10. 2. STC, Dakota Lenz (Leo Gruba, Peyton Hanson) 8:39. Second period — 3. AUS, Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Xavier Jean-Louis) 12:13. Third period — no scoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shots on goal — STC 9-11-5—25, AUS 8-10-2—20. Goalies — STC, Ethan Dahlmeir (L, 18 saves-20 shots); AUS, Klayton Knapp (W, 24 saves-25 shots). Power-play opportunities — STC 0-for-6, AUS 0-for-3. Penalties — STC 5-18 minutes; AUS 8-24 minutes.

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSNAHL
What to read next
Stay safe on the ice.
Sports
Top 5 pieces of hockey safety gear you need
Whether you're a hockey pro or first-timer, here's what you need to know to make sure you have everything you need to stay safe on the ice.
April 01, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid
Hockey player with a hockey stick.
Sports
Find the perfect hockey stick for you
Are you looking for the perfect hockey stick? It’s not one size fits all, so there are some things to consider before purchasing so you can find the perfect hockey stick for your game.
March 30, 2022 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid
032722.GRIZZLIES.jpg
Sports
Feldman: 'Plug and play' Grizzlies beat the odds to become national champions
The Rochester Grizzlies turned over more than half their roster from a year ago, lost the reigning NA3HL MVP and Goalie of the Year, as well as a high-end assistant coach who'd been with the franchise since its beginning. They also had a dozen players called up to the NAHL. None of that changed the team's ultimate goal, one they accomplished last Sunday by winning the franchise's first NA3HL national championship in its fourth year of existence.
March 30, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
NA3HL Championship: Rochester vs Granite City
Sports
Simply the Best! Rochester Grizzlies capture NA3HL Fraser Cup national championship
The Rochester Grizzlies controlled play from start to finish, topping the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-0 in the NA3HL national championship game Sunday in St. Peters, Mo.
March 27, 2022 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman