Austin Bruins edge division-leading Norsemen, close in on playoff spot

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins appear to have put a nine-game losing streak fully in the rear view mirror.

Klayton Knapp stopped 24 shots, Anthony Menghini scored the game-winning goal midway through the second period, and Walter Zacher scored his 12th goal of the season as the Bruins earned a 2-1 victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen at Riverside Arena on Saturday.

Austin improved to 28-23-5 with the win, and it pulled within two points of securing a spot in the North American Hockey League Central Division playoffs.

The Bruins have four games remaining, all against division rival Aberdeen — at 7 p.m. next Friday and Saturday in Austin, then on April 15 and 16 at Aberdeen to close the regular season.

Austin’s win Saturday was its fifth in its past seven games, that 5-2-0 stretch coming on the heels of a nine-game losing streak.

The Bruins never trailed against the division-leading Norsemen (36-16-3), as Zacher scored 4:10 into the game, with RPI commit Sutter Muzzatti earning his 32nd assist of the season.

Dakota Lenz, playing in his first game for the Norsemen, tied the score 4 minutes later on his first NAHL goal.

But Menghini gave Austin the lead for good with his 16th goal of the season, 12:13 into the second period. Nick Catalano and Xavier Jean-Louis assisted on the winner.

Knapp — and Austin’s penalty killers — took care of the rest, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced, to improve to 14-13-1 overall and 3-1-0 in his past four starts. The Bruins also held St. Cloud to an 0-for-6 night on the power play.

BRUINS 2, NORSEMEN 1

St. Cloud 1-0-0 — 1

Austin 1-1-0 — 2

First period — 1. AUS, Walter Zacher (Sutter Muzzatti) 4:10. 2. STC, Dakota Lenz (Leo Gruba, Peyton Hanson) 8:39. Second period — 3. AUS, Anthony Menghini (Nick Catalano, Xavier Jean-Louis) 12:13. Third period — no scoring.

Shots on goal — STC 9-11-5—25, AUS 8-10-2—20. Goalies — STC, Ethan Dahlmeir (L, 18 saves-20 shots); AUS, Klayton Knapp (W, 24 saves-25 shots). Power-play opportunities — STC 0-for-6, AUS 0-for-3. Penalties — STC 5-18 minutes; AUS 8-24 minutes.