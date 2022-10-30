Austin Bruins fall in OT, but remain in first in NAHL Central

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Austin Bruins didn't leave Odde Ice Arena with a win Saturday night, but they left with another point and with their first-place status in the North American Hockey League Central Division secure.

The Bruins fell in overtime to the Aberdeen Wings, 2-1, but took three out of four points from the Wings in the two-game series after a 4-1 win here Friday night.

Though the Bruins earned a point in the division standings, the loss was still a bit bitter to swallow. Austin didn't trail in Saturday's game until Aberdeen's Devon Carlstrom scored his first goal of the season 2:32 into overtime. Carlstrom, in his third season with the Wings, has scored six goals in 121 career games with Aberdeen. It marked the first goal he had scored since last season's regular season finale, which coincidentally occurred against Austin, at Aberdeen.

Austin took a 1-0 lead on rookie defenseman Jimmy Goffredo's fifth goal of the season, 11:04 into the second period. Dylan Cook and Austin Salani assisted on the goal. Cook skated the puck into the zone, behind the net and back up the right wall. He spotted Goffredo sneaking into the slot, hit him with a pass and Goffredo snapped a heavy shot past Wings goalie Cole Moore (27 saves) for a 1-0 lead.

That was it for Austin's scoring, though. The Bruins struggled to generate offense in the third period and OT, getting outshot 15-5 in that span.

Aberdeen tied the score just more than six minutes into the third, when Luke Backel scored his first of the season.

Both teams finished with 28 shots on goal; Trent Wiemken was again very good for the Bruins in goal. The NAHL rookie, making his fourth consecutive road start, made 26 saves to improve to 4-1-2 overall.

Austin (8-2-4 overall) wraps up a six-game road trip next Friday and Saturday at Minot, at 7:35 p.m. both nights.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 2, Austin Bruins 1 (OT)