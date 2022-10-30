SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, October 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin Bruins fall in OT, but remain in first in NAHL Central

The Austin Bruins lost in overtime Saturday, but remain atop the standings in the NAHL Central Division.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
October 30, 2022 12:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Austin Bruins didn't leave Odde Ice Arena with a win Saturday night, but they left with another point and with their first-place status in the North American Hockey League Central Division secure.

The Bruins fell in overtime to the Aberdeen Wings, 2-1, but took three out of four points from the Wings in the two-game series after a 4-1 win here Friday night.

Also Read
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Bents helps first-place Grizzlies shut out Power
Kaleb Bents recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Rochester Grizzlies beat Milwaukee on Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
October 29, 2022 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
102922.WIEMKEN.MUG.jpg
Sports
Bruins 'backup' does it again, lifts Austin to third straight road win
Trent Wiemken, the reigning NAHL Central Division Star of the Week, made 33 saves Friday to lift Austin to a 4-1 win against Aberdeen.
October 29, 2022 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
042022.MENGHINI.JPG
Sports
Back at top of his game, former Bruin Menghini commits to Minnesota Duluth
Anthony Menghini flashed his goal-scoring and playmaking ability often last season for the Austin Bruins. Now he's doing the same with the USHL's Fargo Force. The Brainerd native's hard work has helped him fulfill a childhood dream. Wednesday he announced his commitment to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
October 27, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

Though the Bruins earned a point in the division standings, the loss was still a bit bitter to swallow. Austin didn't trail in Saturday's game until Aberdeen's Devon Carlstrom scored his first goal of the season 2:32 into overtime. Carlstrom, in his third season with the Wings, has scored six goals in 121 career games with Aberdeen. It marked the first goal he had scored since last season's regular season finale, which coincidentally occurred against Austin, at Aberdeen.

Austin took a 1-0 lead on rookie defenseman Jimmy Goffredo's fifth goal of the season, 11:04 into the second period. Dylan Cook and Austin Salani assisted on the goal. Cook skated the puck into the zone, behind the net and back up the right wall. He spotted Goffredo sneaking into the slot, hit him with a pass and Goffredo snapped a heavy shot past Wings goalie Cole Moore (27 saves) for a 1-0 lead.

That was it for Austin's scoring, though. The Bruins struggled to generate offense in the third period and OT, getting outshot 15-5 in that span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aberdeen tied the score just more than six minutes into the third, when Luke Backel scored his first of the season.

Both teams finished with 28 shots on goal; Trent Wiemken was again very good for the Bruins in goal. The NAHL rookie, making his fourth consecutive road start, made 26 saves to improve to 4-1-2 overall.

Austin (8-2-4 overall) wraps up a six-game road trip next Friday and Saturday at Minot, at 7:35 p.m. both nights.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 2, Austin Bruins 1 (OT)

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSAUSTIN
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
ETS Performance
Sports
How ETS has become a go-to training destination for local athletes
Draw a circle around towns within an hour-and-a-half drive from Rochester, and there’s a high chance high school athletes from there have trained at ETS Rochester. The reason is simple: ETS is where athletes go to improve in their sport – and in life.
October 26, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
TNS-KIRBYPUCKETT-1991
Pro
On this day: Kirby Puckett walk-off homer keeps Twins' 1991 World Series hopes alive
It’s been over three decades since the Minnesota Twins have been crowned world champions, but reliving Kirby Puckett’s Game 6 walk-off will make it feel like yesterday.
October 26, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
479745424517f0bd635b7eb279de8ee5.jpg
Sports
Lyons named hitting coach at Rochester Batting Cages
Rochester's Dan Lyons, who played 12 seasons of pro baseball, will join the staff at Rochester Batting Cages as the facility's new hitting coach.
October 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Sports
Grizzlies overpower the Blues, sweep series
The Rochester Grizzlies scored 10 goals Saturday to breeze their way to an eight-goal victory against St. Louis.
October 23, 2022 12:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports