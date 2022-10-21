Austin Bruins forward Lareau recovering after taking stick to the eye

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins made traded a second-round draft pick, a tender and cash to the Maryland Black Bears on Oct. 11 to acquire forward Elliott Lareau.

A 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-shot forward who can score and make plays, Lareau was fitting in immediately with the Bruins, scoring a goal — a game-tying, third-period goal — in his Bruins debut against Aberdeen on Oct. 14 at Riverside Arena. He added an assist the next night on a Walter Zacher goal early in the second period that put the Bruins up 2-1.

Seconds prior to Zacher's goal, Lareau won a puck battle along the far wall at center ice. As he bent over and looked down to find the puck, Aberdeen's Landry Schmuck was attempting to gain possession at the same time. Schmuck's stick inadvertently flew upward and hit Lareau in the eye.

The Bruins' training staff and emergency medical personnel tended to Lareau on the ice for nearly 15 minutes. In all, the game was delayed for close to 25 minutes, as both teams were sent to their locker rooms. Lareau was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin before being transferred to Rochester for further observation. By Sunday morning, Lareau was back in Austin with his billet family, but his timetable to return to the ice is uncertain.

Bruins coach Steve Howard said Lareau's loss is a big one, especially for a Bruins team that is loaded with injury issues at the moment, but that the primary concern is for Lareau's recovery.

Lareau, 20, is in his final season of junior hockey and the Bruins' coaching staff had — and still has — high hopes for him this season.

Lareau became available when Maryland had more foreign players (or "imports" as they're referred to for roster purposes in the North American Hockey League) than lineup spots. NAHL teams may dress four imports per game, and the Black Bears had more than could play on a nightly basis.

"There are a number of things we like about him," Howard said when asked why the Bruins traded for Lareau. "No. 1, he put up 31 points in our league last year. He's a proven player. He obviously has good speed and hands, and he wins a lot of faceoffs. He's up around 60 percent on his faceoffs, so he's really good (in the circle)."

Injuries stacking up

Lareau's injury is one of a half-dozen that Bruins players have suffered in the past week or two. Howard said they could be down as many as six players for this weekend's series at Bismarck, the first of a six-game road trip for the Bruins.

That includes goalie Ethan Robertson, who tweaked a lower-body injury against Aberdeen last Saturday. Captain Jack Malinski has missed three games in recent weeks, though he played and had an assist in last Friday's 2-1 shootout win. Jackson Rilei, and brothers Matys and Isaak Brassard are also among the Bruins who are battling injuries at the moment.

That's left Howard scrambling to fill a lineup, though he said the Bruins are bringing more than a full lineup — 13 forwards, eight defensmen and two goalies — on this weekend's trip.

Rochester Grizzlies forward Ben Oakland, who played in 36 total games for the Bruins over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, will join them for this weekend's series. Austin also is bringing in forward Tyler Green, a 19-year-old left-shot forward who played all or parts of the past two seasons with the Olds Grizzlys in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Green, who grew up in California and played for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks program (which also produced current Bruins defenseman Bryan Gilman and former Bruins goalie Tyler Shea), had 28 points in 45 games for Olds last season.

"In moments like these where we lose some guys, we've had other guys step up," Howard said. "We have a lot of good depth in our lineup, with some younger guys able to play multiple roles for us, and we have a good group of veterans who are helping out.

"We have guys who are going to want the opportunity for more ice time and hopefully will take it and run with it. This is their opportunity to jump in, whether it's in the net or getting some extra ice time in key moments."

'D' doing its job

Amid all the injuries, the Bruins have been able to breathe a bit easier. They have one of the NAHL's best defenses, backed by one of the league's top goalies.

Robertson, whose status for this weekend's games was uncertain as of mid-week, sits second in the 29-team NAHL in goals-against average (1.45) and save percentage (.950). The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in the NAHL's Central Division and the fifth-fewest in the league (25).

They've done that with a group of defensemen that included just one returning player from last year's team — Malinski.

"The defensive corps has been really solid for us, every game," Howard said. "Even the new guys this year — (Mankato native) Nate Looft, Gilman, they're 20-year-olds who played up in Canada last year. They know the game, we're just getting them adjusted to our style. They've been all-in. They're good guys who understand hockey and how we want to play."

Newcomer Jimmy Goffredo has provided some offensive pop on the back end; he's tied for seventh among all NAHL rookies in scoring, with eight points (two goals, six assists) through 10 games. Austin's defensive corps is rounded out by some big, solid young players — Ashton Bynum, Parker Anderson, Giuseppe Fiorillo, Marco Sandelgard — whose names aren't mentioned much because they aren't asked to provide offense, yet they play a key shut-down role at critical points in games.

"They're shut-down defensemen," Howard said. "They all make a good first pass to get us out of our own zone and are hard to play against. We need guys like that."

Grizzlies ready to go after weekend off

The defending North American 3 Hockey League champion Rochester Grizzlies are off to a strong start, yet still trying to find their identity.

The Grizzlies are 8-2-0 and lead the Central Division by four points over Oregon (Wis.) and Milwaukee, but coaches Chris Ratzloff and Tyler Veen say they're still waiting for the team to put together a full 60 minutes. The hope is that having last weekend off — the Grizzlies' only weekend off until Christmastime — will help rejuvenate the locker room.

"Going home for a weekend can do one of two things," Ratzloff said. "It can make you even more home sick or it can get you fired up to come back and play. We'll see what it does for us."

The Grizzlies play a two-game series at the St. Louis Jr. Blues this weekend, with game time set for 8 p.m. tonight and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The players took some downtime last week to hold an informal team golf tournament, then they went as a team to watch their NAHL sister club, the Austin Bruins, play last Friday night in Austin. Following that, any player who wanted to — or lives close enough — go home for the weekend was allowed to.

Notes ...

• Rochester native Hunter Hady scored his first goal in the USHL on Oct. 14 as his Chicago Steel defeated the U.S. National Team Development Program. Hady, 18, is in his second season with the Steel. He played in 23 games for them last season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder has played in all eight of Chicago's games so far this year. Hady played one season at Mayo High School, scoring one goal and adding 10 assists as an eighth-grader in 2018-19. He spent the next two seasons (2019-21) with the Sioux Falls Power 16U AAA program before joining the Steel last season.

🚨 #rochmn native Hunter Hady scores his first USHL goal, helping the Chicago Steel extend its lead against the USNTDP to 7-2. Just 18 years old, Hady is in his 2nd season with the Steel, playing in his 30th game.🚨 https://t.co/K8QgWAEcXg — Jason Feldman (@PBFeldy) October 15, 2022

• The Rochester Grizzlies traded veteran forward Tyler Ownby to the Helena (Montana) Bighorns this week. Ownby, a 20-year-old in his final season of junior hockey, was in-and-out of the Grizzlies lineup, and wasn't consistently being used as a top-six forward. He's expected to be an every-night player in Helena and add some scoring punch to their lineup. Ownby had two goals and one assist through seven games in Rochester this season. The Sioux City, Iowa, native had nine assists in 20 games last season.