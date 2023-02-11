Austin Bruins get big boost from backup goalie, beat Bulls

AUSTIN — A week ago, Tyler Fromolz was in Rochester, playing in goal for the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen as the Rochester Grizzlies swept a two-game North American 3 Hockey League series against Fromolz's team.

Friday, Fromolz made the most of his call-up to the North American Hockey League.

The 18-year-old from Waupun, Wis., made his NAHL debut with the Austin Bruins, entering the game midway through the second period when Bruins' starter Ethan Robertson departed the game after being hit in the facemask with a shot.

Fromolz showed no signs of nerves, stopping all 11 shots he faced and earning the victory in his NAHL and Bruins debut, as Austin earned a 5-2 win against the North Iowa Bulls.

Fromolz, a Bruins' affiliate player (an NA3HL player designated by an NAHL team as one who can be called up to play in a handful of games without having to make roster moves), is 13-5-3 in the NA3HL this season with Oregon.

Friday, he stopped six shots in the second period and five in the third. He entered the game with Austin trailing 2-1 — Gavin Morrissey's 10th goal of the season pulling Austin within one after Albert Lea native Blake Ulve and Simone Dadie gave the Bulls a 2-0 lead less than 7 minutes into the game — and didn't allow the Bulls another goal.

Austin's Walter Zacher scored his team-leading 22nd goal of the season with 4:13 to go in the second period to tie the score 2-2.

That's how it remained until Josh Giuliani scored 6:03 into the third, his 13th goal of the season holding up as the game winner. Jackson Luther and Austin Salani added goals in the final 4:10 — both assisted by team captain Jack Malinski — to make it a 5-2 final score.

Austin (26-9-7 overall, 59 points) outshot North Iowa 43-22 in the game. Mitch Day made 38 saves for the Bulls (18-19-3, 39 points).

The Bruins maintain a 13-point lead in the NAHL Central Division lead over Aberdeen (21-16-4, 46 points).

The Bruins and Bulls meet again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Mason City (Iowa) Arena.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 5, North Iowa Bulls 2