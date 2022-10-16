We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Austin Bruins lose key players to injuries in loss to Aberdeen

The Austin Bruins lost in regulation for just the second time this season, and they lost goalie Ethan Robertson and newly acquired forward Elliott Lareau to injuries in a 5-3 loss to Aberdeen on Saturday in Austin.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
October 16, 2022 12:36 AM
AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins saw a pair of one-goal leads slip away, and they saw a pair of key players leave Saturday's game with injuries, in a 5-3 North American Hockey League loss against the Aberdeen Wings.

A three-goal barrage by the Wings in a span of less than four minutes midway through the second period was the difference. Two power-play goals by Nils Forselius and one from Kyle Contessa turned a 2-1 Bruins lead into a 4-2 deficit at Riverside Arena.

Austin's Jackson Luther scored a power-play goal with 5:10 to play in the third period, briefly pulling Austin back within a goal, at 4-3, but Aberdeen's Nikolai Tishkevich added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining to seal the victory for the Wings.

Austin led twice in the game, but couldn't make either lead stick.

Josh Giuliani — who scored in the shootout for Austin in a 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Friday night — opened the scoring Saturday after he forced a turnover deep in the Aberdeen zone. The puck went directly to Austin Salani near the point. He fed it back to Giuliani for a close-range goal and a 1-0 lead, 11:43 into the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

JOSH.GIULIANI.MUG.jpg
Josh Giuliani

Brodrick Williams answered for Aberdeen less than five minutes later, and the score was tied 1-1 after one.

The Bruins briefly regained control in the second, when Walter Zacher scored his sixth goal of the season, 4:15 into the period. Zacher and Sam Christiano entered the Wings zone on a 2-on-1 rush, after another Wings turnover in the neutral zone. Zacher faked a pass to Christiano, who was cutting down the slot, held the puck, then snapped it short-side past Aberdeen goalie Cole Moore.

As that play was developing, the newest Bruin, Elliott Lareau, was hit in the face with a high stick and had to be attended to by medical personnel at the game. Lareau was down for several minutes — both teams left the ice and went to their locker rooms as Lareau was on the ice — and had to leave the game. The Bruins reported on social media that he was "stable and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons." He was acquired in a trade early last week with the Maryland Black Bears, and he scored Austin's lone regulation goal on Friday in its 2-1 shootout victory.

The Bruins also had to play the final two periods without starting goalie Ethan Robertson, who stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in the opening period. Robertson aggravated a lower-body injury late in the first, though, and was unable to return.

Trent Wiemken replaced Robertson and made 15 saves on 18 shots.

Aberdeen (5-5-2) outshot Austin 32-25 in the game.

Austin (5-2-3) begins a six-game road trip next Friday and Saturday at Bismarck.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 5, Austin Bruins 3

