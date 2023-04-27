Austin Bruins on verge of first playoff series win since 2018

AUSTIN — Austin Salani was all business Saturday night.

No matter that the Austin Bruins had just won Game 2 of a North American Hockey League Central Division playoff series against the rival Minot (N.D.) Minotauros. No matter that the Bruins are now within one victory of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2018.

Salani knows that closing out the Minotauros and ending their season won’t be an easy task, especially as the Bruins attempt to end the best-of-five series on Minot’s home ice this weekend. The Bruins lead the series 2-0. They can win the series with a victory in Game 3 at 7:35 p.m. Friday, or in Game 4, which is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Saturday, if needed.

If Minot wins both games at Maysa Arena, the series will shift back to Austin’s Riverside Arena for a decisive Game 5 on Monday.

“We’ve been taking everything one game at a time,” said Salani, a second-year Bruins forward and an alternate captain. “The same goes for going up to Minot. We’ve been there three or four times this year. I was there a few times last year. It’s really a fun place to play, the fans are energetic. It’s a fun place to play whether you’re the home team or the road team.”

The Bruins have had mixed results in their games at Maysa Arena this season. They are 3-2-1 at Minot, though a shootout loss and one of the regulation losses occurred three weeks ago, when the Bruins didn’t have their full lineup due to injuries and resting some veterans.

Minot has been close to .500 at home this season (16-13-1) and is just 4-6-0 in its past 10 games on its own ice.

“We have to go up there and steal a game from them,” Salani said. “It’s going to be a tough task, but we have the team to do it and we’re heading in a really good direction right now.”

Austin won Game 1 in the series 4-3 in overtime last Friday, despite being whistled for a handful of questionable penalties. The Bruins then controlled a majority of Game 2 last Saturday, winning 4-2.

Austin Salani. Contributed

“It’s huge,” Howard said of having a 2-0 lead heading into a game or two at Minot. “It’s what we played for all regular season, to get home-ice advantage. Every team’s goal when you’re on the other side is to go steal one, then you get home-ice advantage. Now is the time we have to go up there, flush (the two wins at home) from our minds, don’t think about it, don’t get too high or two low, just think about Friday.”

Recent history will likely be in the back of the Bruins’ minds — they’re the No. 1 seed in the division and they’re attempting to win a playoff series for the first time since Howard’s first season as coach, when they beat the Minnesota Wilderness in a best-of-five division semifinal series five years ago.

“It’s a great environment,” Howard said of playing at Minot. “It’s one of the nicer junior hockey arenas I’ve ever been in. They do a great job up there; they sold out the building (three) weeks ago when we were there. It was loud, it was crazy.

“Their environment is top-notch. They have a great fan base and they’re loud. It’s a hard building to go into as a road team.”

Austin will also have its hands full with Minot’s top two lines, which have accounted for nine of the Tauros’ 12 points in the series. Chase LaPinta (Arizona State commit) has four points, while Braden Fischer and Trevor Stachowiak have two each, and American International commit Hunter Longhi has one.

“I’m sure they’ll make some adjustments and I’m sure they don’t want the same line matchups” as Games 1 and 2, Howard said. “They have a top line that can sting you easily. We need to be aware of who we’re playing against at all times.”

Central Division Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Game 1, April 21: Austin Bruins 4, Minot Minotauros 3 (OT)

Game 2, April 22: Austin Bruins 4, Minot Minotauros 2, Austin leads series 2-0

Game 3, April 28: Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Game 4, April 29: Austin at Minot,7:35 p.m.*

Game 5, May 2: Minot at Austin, 7:05 p.m.*

* — if necessary