99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Austin Bruins on verge of first playoff series win since 2018

The Austin Bruins have a chance to clinch a spot in the NAHL Central Division Finals for the first time since 2018. They'll have to pass a tough road test in order to do so.

BRUINS.CELEBRATE.jpg
Austin Bruins players gather around goalie Trent Wiemken to celebrate a 4-2 victory against the Minot (N.D.) Minotauros in Game 2 of an NAHL Central Division semifinal series at Riverside Arena in Austin on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jason Feldman / Post Bulletin
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 5:00 AM

AUSTIN — Austin Salani was all business Saturday night.

No matter that the Austin Bruins had just won Game 2 of a North American Hockey League Central Division playoff series against the rival Minot (N.D.) Minotauros. No matter that the Bruins are now within one victory of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2018.

Salani knows that closing out the Minotauros and ending their season won’t be an easy task, especially as the Bruins attempt to end the best-of-five series on Minot’s home ice this weekend. The Bruins lead the series 2-0. They can win the series with a victory in Game 3 at 7:35 p.m. Friday, or in Game 4, which is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Saturday, if needed.

Find more news important to you

If Minot wins both games at Maysa Arena, the series will shift back to Austin’s Riverside Arena for a decisive Game 5 on Monday.

“We’ve been taking everything one game at a time,” said Salani, a second-year Bruins forward and an alternate captain. “The same goes for going up to Minot. We’ve been there three or four times this year. I was there a few times last year. It’s really a fun place to play, the fans are energetic. It’s a fun place to play whether you’re the home team or the road team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins have had mixed results in their games at Maysa Arena this season. They are 3-2-1 at Minot, though a shootout loss and one of the regulation losses occurred three weeks ago, when the Bruins didn’t have their full lineup due to injuries and resting some veterans.

Minot has been close to .500 at home this season (16-13-1) and is just 4-6-0 in its past 10 games on its own ice.

“We have to go up there and steal a game from them,” Salani said. “It’s going to be a tough task, but we have the team to do it and we’re heading in a really good direction right now.”

Austin won Game 1 in the series 4-3 in overtime last Friday, despite being whistled for a handful of questionable penalties. The Bruins then controlled a majority of Game 2 last Saturday, winning 4-2.

081222.BRUINS.SALANI.MUG.jpg
Austin Salani.
Contributed

“It’s huge,” Howard said of having a 2-0 lead heading into a game or two at Minot. “It’s what we played for all regular season, to get home-ice advantage. Every team’s goal when you’re on the other side is to go steal one, then you get home-ice advantage. Now is the time we have to go up there, flush (the two wins at home) from our minds, don’t think about it, don’t get too high or two low, just think about Friday.”

Recent history will likely be in the back of the Bruins’ minds — they’re the No. 1 seed in the division and they’re attempting to win a playoff series for the first time since Howard’s first season as coach, when they beat the Minnesota Wilderness in a best-of-five division semifinal series five years ago.

“It’s a great environment,” Howard said of playing at Minot. “It’s one of the nicer junior hockey arenas I’ve ever been in. They do a great job up there; they sold out the building (three) weeks ago when we were there. It was loud, it was crazy.

“Their environment is top-notch. They have a great fan base and they’re loud. It’s a hard building to go into as a road team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin will also have its hands full with Minot’s top two lines, which have accounted for nine of the Tauros’ 12 points in the series. Chase LaPinta (Arizona State commit) has four points, while Braden Fischer and Trevor Stachowiak have two each, and American International commit Hunter Longhi has one.

“I’m sure they’ll make some adjustments and I’m sure they don’t want the same line matchups” as Games 1 and 2, Howard said. “They have a top line that can sting you easily. We need to be aware of who we’re playing against at all times.”

Central Division Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Game 1, April 21: Austin Bruins 4, Minot Minotauros 3 (OT)

Game 2, April 22: Austin Bruins 4, Minot Minotauros 2, Austin leads series 2-0

Game 3, April 28: Austin at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Game 4, April 29: Austin at Minot,7:35 p.m.*

Game 5, May 2: Minot at Austin, 7:05 p.m.*

ADVERTISEMENT

* — if necessary

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Med City Marathon
Sports
Med City Marathon setting a new course, shifting to new dates this spring
April 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul Christian
042223.BRUINS.SALUTE.jpg
Sports
Salani, Bruins 'power' their way to commanding lead in division playoff series
April 22, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
JACKSON.LUTHER.jpg
Sports
Rookie scores OT winner for Bruins a week after losing close friend to cancer
April 21, 2023 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_7325.JPG
Local
Lake City takes emergency measures in response to high water level unseen in more than 20 years
April 26, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Madeline Kingsbury Search
Local
Law officers ask residents to report old wells, structures in search of Maddi Kingsbury
April 26, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Schaeffer Academy Tennis
Prep
Religious beliefs ground Schaeffer Academy tennis
April 26, 2023 01:22 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Matthew Raymond Rahn
Local
Additional charges for man accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls after police find evidence of more
April 26, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson