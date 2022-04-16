SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Austin Bruins outlast Aberdeen, clinch home-ice advantage for playoff opener

Klayton Knapp and Anthony Menghini provided the highlights again for the Austin Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games on Friday.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Post Bulletin staff
April 15, 2022 10:33 PM
ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Austin Bruins needed one win here this weekend to accomplish their primary objective: To earn home-ice advantage in the opening round of the North American Hockey League Central Division playoffs.

The Bruins took care of that right away.

With a 2-1 victory against the Aberdeen Wings at Odde Ice Center on Friday, the Bruins assured themselves of at least two home games in their first playoff appearance since 2019.

A couple of players who are as red-hot as the team led the way in Friday’s win.

Rookie forward Anthony Menghini scored both of Austin’s goals, while goalie Klayton Knapp stopped 36 of 37 shots to get the win. Menghini now has 20 goals for the season — including five in the last four games — and is tied for the team lead with captain Carson Riddle, who coincidentally is the only current Bruin to have ever played a postseason game for the franchise.

36279.jpg
Klayton Knapp

The Bruins (31-23-5) and Wings (30-24-5) close out the regular season with a 7:15 p.m. game Saturday in Aberdeen.

The Bruins — who have won eight of their past 10 games — will finish in second place in the division, while the Wings will finish third, which means they’ll match up in the opening round. Division champion St. Cloud earned the top seed. It will face either Minot or Bismarck in the other Central Division semifinal series.

Austin will host Games 1 and 2 of its series, as well as a Game 5, if necessary. The schedule has yet to be finalized, but it’s likely that the series will open at Riverside Arena next Friday and Saturday, April 22 and 23. Games 3 and, if needed, 4, will be at Aberdeen likely on April 28 and 29. A Game 5 would then likely be back in Austin on Monday, May 1.

The series schedule is expected to be finalized on Sunday, once regular season play is complete.

Austin and Aberdeen will meet for the sixth time in seven games on Saturday. That means if their playoff series goes to five games, they will play one another in a stretch of 11 out of 12 games.

Austin has had the Wings’ number this season, though most of the 11 games the rivals have played against one another so far have been close contests. The Bruins are 8-3-0 against the Wings this season, and they’ve won six of the past seven matchups against Aberdeen. However, seven of the 11 meetings this season have been decided by one or two goals, including two overtime games.

The Bruins are in the playoffs for the eighth time in the 12-year history of the franchise. They missed qualifying for the postseason last year but just one victory, and the playoffs were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, Aberdeen Wings 1

Related Topics: NAHLAUSTIN BRUINSABERDEEN WINGSJUNIOR HOCKEY
