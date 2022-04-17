Austin Bruins rally to force OT, but fall in regular season finale

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Penalties finally caught up to the Austin Bruins in their regular season finale.

Austin has been outstanding on the penalty kill in recent weeks, and it was again on back-to-back nights this weekend. The Bruins held North American Hockey League Central Division rival Aberdeen to an 0-for-6 effort on Friday, then Austin stopped Aberdeen’s first five power-play attempts on Saturday.

But — after rallying to tie the score with less than a minute to go in regulation — the Bruins took a penalty 42 seconds into overtime. Just 78 seconds later, the NAHL’s fourth-leading scorer struck.

Cade Neilson ended the game and the regular season by scoring his 26th goal (and 75th point) of the season to lift the Wings to a 4-3 victory against Austin at Odde Ice Center.

It’s just the fourth time in 12 games between the teams this season that Aberdeen came out on top. The Bruins finished with an 8-3-1 mark against the Wings in the regular season, but the intense matchups between these long-time rivals are far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins (31-23-6) and Wings (31-24-5) will meet in the Central Division playoffs semifinals, beginning next week in Austin. Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-5 series will be played at Riverside Arena; those games are expected to be played Friday and Saturday nights. Games 3 and 4 are in Aberdeen and are likely to be played April 29 and 30, while a Game 5 — if needed — back in Austin on Monday, May 1.

Alex Trombley

The Bruins scored all three of their goals Saturday on power plays — one by Walter Zacher in the first period, then one from Liam Whitehouse early in the third before Alex Trombley forced OT by scoring with 50 seconds to go in the third period. Trombley’s goal came on a power play, and with goalie Ethan Robertson pulled for an extra attacker.

Robertson, making his first start in a month after recovering from an injury, was solid in defeat. He stopped 31 shots as the Bruins were outshot 35-28 in the game.

Xavier Jean-Louis had two assists for Austin, while Austin Salani, Michal Jasenec, Gavin Morrissey and Anthony Menghini had one each.

The NAHL postseason schedule is expected to be finalized on Sunday, now that regular-season play is complete. Central Division champion St. Cloud will face Bismarck in the other division semifinal series.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 4, Austin Bruins 3, OT