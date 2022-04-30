Austin Bruins season comes to a stunning end, swept in first-round playoff series

ABERDEEN, S.D. — This Austin Bruins team seemed built for the postseason, for the grind of multiple best-of-five series.

It seemed built to finally overpower its North American Hockey League Central Division rival Aberdeen Wings, proving so in the regular season by going 8-3-1 against the Wings in 12 tries.

But with their season in the balance, the Bruins, for a number of reasons, couldn't sustain that success they'd found over the past six months against Aberdeen.

The Wings ended the Bruins season here Friday night, chasing Austin's top goalie before the end of the first period — then holding tight through an hour-long delay in the third period when the building lost power — in a 6-3 victory at Odde Ice Center. The win gave Aberdeen a 3-0 sweep in the best-of-5 Central Division semifinal series.

Third-seeded Aberdeen (34-24-5) moves on to face either fourth-seeded Bismarck or top-seeded St. Cloud in the division finals that will begin next weekend. Bismarck holds a 2-1 lead in that best-of-5 series after a 2-1 win on its home ice Friday.

Austin (31-26-6) sees its best season in four years come to a stunningly sudden end.

It was in the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Bruins having narrowly missed the postseason a year ago after the 2020 playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruins were up against a wall, though, after dropping the first two games of the series on their home ice — Riverside Arena in Austin — last weekend. They let a two-goal lead in the third period of a 4-2 Game 1 loss on Friday, April 22. In Game 2 on Saturday, April 23, Austin twice rallied from a goal down, only to allow the game-winning, short-handed goal late in the second period.

The Bruins were in a big hole early in Friday's Game 3 in Aberdeen. The Wings scored three times in the first 16 minutes — goals by Anthony Galante, Jacob Bosse and Ronan Walsh — to secure the lead for good.

Austin pulled starting goalie Klayton Knapp after Walsh's goal made it 3-0 15:56 into the game. Knapp had played every minute of the postseason prior to being pulled.

The Bruins attempted to battle back, as Nick Catalno scored late in the first to make it 3-1. But Cade Neilson responded three minutes into the second for a 4-1 Wings lead after two.

Then, just 2:58 into the third period, a storm moving across eastern South Dakota knocked the power out to a good portion of Aberdeen, including the Odde Ice Center. The building was without power for just more than an hour. Once it was restored, there were some questions about whether the ice would be playable. The teams and officials determined it was and after a 15-minute warmup, play resumed.

Aberdeen quickly extended its lead on a Patrick O'Connell goal to make it 5-1.

Trombley scored again, less than a minute later, to pull Austin within 5-2 with 7:43 remaining. Jack Malinski gave the Bruins hope, scoring with 2:34 to go to make it 5-3.

But the Bruins pulled backup goalie Ethan Robertson and Aberdeen's Galante sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:19 to play.

The loss marked the final game in a Bruins sweater for at least seven players on the team's playoff roster. Forwards Nick Catalano, Alex Trombley and Carson Riddle, and defensemen Xavier Jean-Louis, Tyler Ryder, John Larkin and Liam Whitehouse will see their junior hockey eligibility expire.

Riddle played four seasons in Austin, finsihing his Bruins career with 48 goals and 72 assists, for 120 points in 211 games. The captain led the team in goals (20) this season and was second on the team in scoring (45 points).

WINGS 6, BRUINS 3

Austin 1-0-2 — 3

Aberdeen 3-1-2 — 6

First period — 1. ABD, Anthony Galante 1 (Mason Kelly 1, Hugo Allais 2) 6:01. 2. ABD, Jacob Bosse 2 (Cade Neilson 2, Ronan Walsh 1) 13:30. 3. ABD, Walsh 2 (Bauer Barry 1, Jackson Yee 1) 15:56. 4. AUS, Nick Catalano 1 (Walter Zacher 2, Carson Riddle 1) 19:14 (pp). Second period — 5. ABD, Neilson 1 (Will Gilson 2, Kyle Gaffney 3) 2:58 (pp). Third period — 6. ABD, Patrick O'Connell 1 (Kelly 2) 11:41. 7. AUS, Alex Trombley 2 (Catalano 2, Jack Malinski 2) 12:17. 8. AUS, Malinski 1 (Riddle 2, Anthony Menghini 2) 17:26 (pp). 9. ABD, Galante 2 (Bosse 2, Gaffney 4) 18:41 (en).

Shots on goal — AUS 11-6-19—36, ABD 11-12-10—33. Goalies — AUS, Klayton Knapp (ND, 15:56; 10 shots-7 saves); Ethan Robertson (L, 0-1, 38:32; 22 shots-20 saves). ABD, Anton Castro (W, 3-0; 36 shots-33 saves). Power-play opportunities — AUS, 2-5; ABD, 1-5. Penalties — AUS 7-14 minutes; ABD 7-14 minutes.