Austin Bruins win at St. Cloud on goal with one-tenth of a second to go

ST. CLOUD — With time ticking down under 10 seconds, then under 5 to play in the third period here Friday night, Gavin Morrissey did what any smart hockey player would do: He spotted some open space in front of the net and planted himself there.

And Jackson Rilei did what any other smart hockey player might do: He spun and fired a pass to Morrissey.

Morrissey, a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit, didn't hesitate, he just reacted, unleashing a heavy one-timer from close range that found the back of the net with 0.1 seconds showing on the clock at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. The goal gave the Austin Bruins a dramatic 3-2 victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen in a North American Hockey League Central Division showdown.

It also extended Austin's lead atop the Central Division standings to 13 points over Aberdeen and 14 points over St. Cloud.

The Bruins and Norsemen wrap up their two-game weekend series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

Making Morrissey's goal even more dramatic: St. Cloud had all the momentum after pulling goalie Ethan Dahlmier (24 saves) for an extra attacker and scoring to tie it 2-2 with 50 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Bruins weren't about to just let the Norsemen earn at least one point for getting the game to overtime. After winning a draw just outside the St. Cloud zone, defenseman Jimmy Goffredo carried the puck in and whistled a shot just wide of Dahlmier's net with 6 seconds to play.

Goffredo followed his shot, beat a Norsemen defender to the puck behind the net and chipped it to Rilei. Knowing time was about to expire, Rilei, in one motion, threw it to the front of the net and Morrissey hammered it home to help Austin improve to 28-11-7 (63 points). St. Cloud drops to 22-18-5 (49 points).

Talk about a buzzer beater!! Gavin Morrissey sends us back to Austin with 2 HUGE points. pic.twitter.com/i94VZrJ2jU — Austin Bruins (@theaustinbruins) February 25, 2023

Morrissey had also scored Austin's first goal of the night, 8:56 into the second period, to open the scoring.

Damon Furuseth made it 2-0 at the 10:14 mark of the third, but St. Cloud answered with a pair of Kade Peterson goals to tie it 2-2 with :50 to go.

Trent Wiemken played another strong game in goal for Austin, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Bruins play their final home game of February on Saturday, before playing four games in a row on the road to start March.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 3, St. Cloud Norsemen 2