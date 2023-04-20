'Back to normal': Deer Creek Speedway looking to keep up momentum from last year

SPRING VALLEY — With it being the first return to a normal season after the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was an important one for many dirt tracks across the country, as well as in the Rochester area.

Some survived, some thrived and some died.

Yet, down the road at Deer Creek Speedway, it's easy to see what category the track fell into.

Deer Creek had one of its most fun years to date, enjoying large crowds and a healthy number of drivers seemingly every weekend.

It was a breath of fresh air for the Queensland family — the long-time track promoters. Now they're looking to keep it going.

"Just coming off the pandemic a couple of years, there were a lot of unknowns," Cole Queensland, the speedway's president and general manager said. "And everything going on last year was, I'll call it a refreshing year. I mean it was a fun year, it was back to normal. Crowds were great, car counts were great. It was a fun year, all around. Now, we are able to kind of take that momentum and we're growing out of it."

Deer Creek is prepared to do just that in a number of ways.

The Lucas Oil Late Models are once again back to race the Gopher 50 for the largest payout — $50,000 — as part of a three-day event from July 6-8. Last year was quite a logistical challenge for the speedway with the main Saturday headlining show being broadcast live on MAV TV. Yet, Deer Creek pulled it off with flying colors and the series was so impressed that they reached agreement to return to The Creek before that Saturday was even over. The event will be live-streamed via the MAV TV app this year.

"It was very rewarding, a great feeling," Queensland said. "Hats off to our entire staff to be able to pull that thing off. And in the time frame they did it in. It was a fun night, atmosphere was great and that's what I am most excited for this year."

The Lucas Oil series isn't the only Late Models Series on the schedule, however.

Working with other tracks

The Dirt King Late Models will be making their debut at the track this season on August 19 as part of a collaboration — one of many — with Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. The series will race at MTS on Friday, Aug. 18, before making its way down to Spring Valley.

It's another great opportunity to see high level racing as the Dirt Kings are not too far behind the Lucas Oil or the World of Outlaw Series when it comes to level of talent and skill. The Outlaws will run at MTS on May 4-6 to open up the track's season, with Deer Creek having their season opener the following week on May 13. It's all a part of a plan to make sure the two tracks are continuing to provide the best entertainment for auto racing fans across southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin.

"We have a great relationship with Bob (Timm) and Tyrone (Lingenfelter) over there," Queensland said. "Great people and it's nice to be able to accommodate all the fans and the drivers as well. We have the modifieds and support classes that when there are big specials around, they like to be a part of them too. It's just a win-win for everybody. All the fans go enjoy it, the drivers enjoy it. And we have actually expanded on that relationship this year."

In fact, MTS and Deer Creek will be working with each other a lot this summer.

The two tracks have partnered together for the first 'Summer Series' which will be two weekends (June 23-24, June 30-July 1) featuring USRA Modifieds, Stock Cars, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks, along with WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds racing at MTS on those Fridays, before racing at Deer Creek on Saturday.

The payout is $2,000 to win for USRA Modifieds and $1,000 to win for USRA B-Mods.

The two tracks will once again link up, along with Mason City (Iowa) Motor Speedway, over Labor Day weekend for a tri-state event that will feature weekly racing at MTS on Friday, Deer Creek on Saturday and at Mason City on Sunday.

The three tracks will do something similar on Sept. 15-17, with Deer Creek hosting the Stock Car Nationals with a $10,000 payout on Sept. 16.

"I mean, we are competitors," Queensland said. "We also we have to work the other side, too. There's only so many race cars out there and there are different things we need to try to embrace fans and we need to try to draw as many as we can. Ultimately, it makes our sport healthier, and seeing what's best. The more we can work together and get more positive attention out there for racing, the better. And ultimately us working together, is it the normal? I really don't think so. I think there's some areas across the country that probably do it as well. But I don't think you'll see a whole lot of it. In the end, we are all competitors, but we all have to cooperate, work together to get the end result. And ultimately, that's where we're at. We have a great relationship with those guys, and the more we can work with them, the better off we're both going to be."

Other highly anticipated weekends include Deer Creek's annual 'Pink Out Night' which raises money for Join the Journey Breast Cancer Awareness Group. According to Queensland, the event raised about $20,000 last year. They are hoping to do even better at this year's event, set for June 17.

This will also be the first season in which Deer Creek will race USRA Hobby Stocks — a division that has seen a rise in popularity in recent years.

And despite another tough April with snow showers as recently as Monday, the track is in good shape and is ready to kick things off with the first open practice of the season on April 29.

"The track is in pretty good shape," Queensland said. "We just need to weather to straighten out, get another series of nice days to finish things up and we'll be ready to open the doors."