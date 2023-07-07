Ben North hits two homers, drives in eight as Honkers win big

THUNDER BAY, Ontario — The Rochester Honkers and Ben North put on an offensive show to collect their first win in the second half of the Northwoods League season with a 15-5 win over Thunder Bay on Thursday night in Canada.

North, who plays his college ball at Creighton, had a monster day at the plate for the Honkers. He hit a three-run homer in the first inning to start the onslaught and then capped the scoring for the Honkers with a grand slam in the seventh inning to make the score 15-0.

North finished the game 5-for-6 with two homers, a double, eight RBIs and three runs scored. He was just a triple away from hitting for the cycle as he had by far his best game of the season. North now has six home runs in 2023.

The Honkers collected 15 hits and they improved to 19-18 overall and 1-2 in the second half. Thunder Bay drops to 17-18, 0-3 in the second half.

After North's three-run homer in the first inning, Rochester scored four more times in the second to take control. Thunder Bay starter Peyton Leon (Grayson College) retired the first two batters he faced and then allowed seven hitters to reach base.

Nico Regino and Brendan O'Sullivan both had two RBIs for the Honkers and Regino scored three runs. Paul Schoenfeld was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Carson Stevens went 2-for-5 and scored twice. Mattie Thomas also collected a pair of hits.

Honkers starting pitcher Cole Seward (Colorado Mesa) put on a clinic tossing six shutout innings and striking out five while walking just one. His fastball had pinpoint accuracy and he changed speeds well as the Border Cats mustered only six hits against him.

Zach Gwost (Dakota County Technical College) came in to relieve Seward and had a rough inning. He retired the first two batters he faced and then allowed a double and two consecutive walks to load the bases. He walked in a run and allowed a bases-clearing triple to Tyler Kehoe (South Alabama), which cut the lead to 15-5.

Jonathan Largaespada followed with two scoreless and hitless innings for the Honkers as he struck out two and walked one.

The Honkers play at Thunder Bay in the second game of the four-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Honkers/Thunder Bay boxscore