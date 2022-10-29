SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bents helps first-place Grizzlies shut out Power

Kaleb Bents recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Rochester Grizzlies beat Milwaukee on Friday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Rochester Grizzlies logo
Rochester Grizzlies
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 09:34 AM
The Rochester Grizzlies currently carry three goalies on their roster.

At times early in this season, all three have shown flashes of being capable of being the team’s No. 1 starter.

Right now, that nod goes to second-year veteran Kaleb Bents.

Bents took advantage of his opportunity to start Friday night, stopping all 17 shots he faced as the Grizzlies beat the Milwaukee Power 2-0 in a North American 3 Hockey League Central Division game at the Rochester Recreation Center.

It marks the second consecutive shutout for Bents, who blanked the St. Louis Jr. Blues 3-0 last Friday at St. Louis.

Bents is now a perfect 5-0-0 in five starts this season for the Grizzlies, who improved to 11-2-0 overall and sit atop the division standings, six points ahead of Oregon, Peoria and Milwaukee.

Bents, a St. Croix Falls, Wis., natice, has a .944 save percentage and a 1.40 goals-against average so far this season. He’s fifth in the NA3HL in GAA and sixth in save percentage.

Milwaukee goalie Brett Holmer was sharp Friday night, making 28 saves, and keeping the Grizzlies scoreless for the final 45:06 of the game.

But Bents — who went 5-0-1 for Rochester last year before being traded to the Texas Roadrunners just before playoff rosters had to be set — was a little bit better at the other end. He made first-period goals by Owen Van Tassel and Ben Tschida — a heavy top-shelf wrist shot from the left circle — hold up.

Bents was even credited with an assist on Van Tassel’s short-handed game-winning goal 7:24 into the first period.

Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth and Ben Oakland also had one assist each.

The Grizzlies extended their win streak to four and will host the Power (7-6-2) again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 2, Milwaukee Power 0

