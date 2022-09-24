We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Bielenberg-Howarth flashes his playmaking skills in his return to Grizzlies lineup

Former Rochester Century boys hockey standout Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup for the Rochester Grizzlies on Friday night. He scored a power-play goal and assisted on a short-handed goal in a 6-1 win against Oregon (Wis.).

GRIZZLIES.LOGO.CIRCLE.png
By Staff reports
September 24, 2022 12:25 AM
ROCHESTER — Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth hadn't touched the Rochester Recreation Center ice for a game that counts in more than six months.

The former Rochester Century boys hockey standout didn't waste time getting back on the scoresheet in his return to action with the Rochester Grizzlies.

Bielenberg-Howarth scored a power-play goal and assisted on a short-handed goal Friday night to lead the Grizzlies to a convincing 6-1 North American 3 Hockey League victory against the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen.

Friday's win marked Bielenberg-Howarth's first game back with the Grizzlies after spending much of the preseason with the North American Hockey League's Anchorage Wolverines, in Alaska. He was a big-time offensive producer last season for the Grizzlies, scoring 10 goals and 30 points in 27 games to help Rochester win its first-ever Fraser Cup, as the NA3HL national champions.

Friday, Rochester was up 4-0 — on goals by Erik Hernborn, Austin Meers, Zach Sweitzer and Grant Dardis — when Bielenberg-Howarth got on the board. He converted a feed from defenseman Ty Petzke for a power-play goal at the 12:16 mark of the second period.

The Grizzlies held onto that 5-0 lead until less than two minutes remained in the game, when Bielenberg-Howarth set up Northfield native Spencer Klotz for a short-handed goal with 1:48 remaining.

On that same penalty kill, just 10 seconds after Klotz's goal, Oregon's Bryce Stensrud scored his team's lone goal of the game to snap a shutout bid by Grizzlies goalie Kaleb Bents, who stopped 30 shots in the game, including 24 over the final two periods, to improve to 2-0-0 this season.

Petzke had two assists in the victory, while Ben Tschida, Luke Sawicky, Tyler Ownby and Per Waage had one each.

The Grizzlies host the Tradesmen (1-2-0 overall) again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Rochester Grizzlies 6, Oregon Tradesmen 1

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
