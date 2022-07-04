Big innings lift Loggers past Honkers

La CROSSE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Rochester Honkers 11-8 in Northwoods League baseball on Sunday.

Blaise Priester hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give La Crosse a quick 4-0 lead. The Honkers rallied to take an 8-4 lead before the Loggers scored six runs in the sixth to take the lead for good.

Priester finished 2-for-4 with a double, home runs and four RBIs. He walked and scored to start the rally in the sixth inning and later hit an RBI double in the frame. Aidan Sweatt hit a two-run single in the sixth while Coby Morales, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, added an RBI single in the inning.

Michael Brown went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Honkers while Alxe Pimentel was 2-for-3 with an RBI double during a two-run sixth inning. Austin Davis (two runs) and Theo Hardy (three runs), the top two hitters in the order for Rochester, combined to score five runs despite going a combined 1-for-7.

Kimo Fukofuka and Zachary Meddings were both 1-for-5 with an RBI for the Honkers, who were outhit 12-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jace Root (1-1) suffered the loss for the Honkers. He entered in the sixth inning and was able to get just two outs. He allowed six runs, all earned.

Fourth of July festivities planned

The Honkers (14-18) will host the Loggers at 6:35 p.m. on Monday on the Fourth of July at Mayo Field in Rochester. There will be a laser light show immediately following the game.

There are other festivities planned before the game as well.

For all first responders in the area who can't spend their Fourth of July grilling with their family, the Honkers will be making them lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mayo Field. The Honkers will be grilling service workers a hot dog, brat, or burger. They will also be delivering lunches for those who won't have time to leave their offices.

The Honkers will also be hosting a Wiffleball tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Registration is $75 per team, and teams can include up to five people. All ages and skill levels are are welcome. All participants will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to the game that night.

For more information and to sign up, call (507) 289-1170 or email smuller939@gmail.com.

Honkers boxscore: https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/print/boxscore/2546