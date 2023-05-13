Brassard, Bruins 'power' past Norsemen, now one win away from first postseason title in 8 years

ST. CLOUD — Flush it.

Win or lose, that’s been the Austin Bruins’ motto all season: Flush it.

In other words, regardless of what just happened in a game or a practice, it’s in the past. Look ahead, not in the rearview.

That mindset carried the Bruins to a North American Hockey League Central Division regular season championship, a first for the franchise since 2015.

Now it has carried Austin to within one win of something else it hasn’t done in eight years — win a Central Division playoff championship and advance to the Robertson Cup, the NAHL’s four-team national championship tournament.

Austin’s dominant 5-1 victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex on Friday gives the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 Central Division Finals series.

The league’s four postseason division champions will meet at Fogerty Arena in Blaine next week, with teams playing as many as four games over five days, to determine the league’s champion.

The Bruins can’t get ahead of themselves, though. They need to flush Friday’s victory — as convincing as it was — and flush any thoughts of playing in Blaine, at least for the time being.

A win in Game 4 of the division finals Saturday night (7 p.m., at the MAC in St. Cloud) would send them to the Robertson Cup for the first time since they hosted the Minnesota Wilderness in the finals in 2015. A loss to St. Cloud on Saturday would necessitate a winner-take-all Game 5, which is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Arena in Austin.

Bruins coaches and players would rather not play another game on their home ice this season. But they know, and have said, that beating the Norsemen twice in a row on their home ice is no simple task. St. Cloud is the defending Central Division postseason champion, with nine players — including two goalies — on its roster who were part of that championship team a year ago.

A quick glance at the season series between the teams also offers a reminder of just how tough victories have been to come by: The Bruins and Norsemen have met 15 times this season, including the playoffs. Austin has won eight of those games, St. Cloud has won seven. Six of the 15 games have gone to overtime, four in the regular season went to a shootout, and three others have been decided by one goal in regulation.

But Austin was dominant in Games 2 and 3, thanks to a potent power play and excellent goaltending by rookie netminder Trent Wiemken. The Fargo, N.D., native made 20 saves Friday to improve to 5-1-0 this postseason.

Wiemken’s most impressive stretch in Game 3 came late in the first period, with the game still scoreless. On a power play, St. Cloud had three consecutive Grade-A chances from right on top of the crease in the final 45 seconds of the period. Wiemken stopped them all, denying Tyler Dysart twice and Andrew Clarke once.

The one goal he did allow — just 52 seconds into the second period — was answered quickly by the Bruins, as Matys Brassard scored just 1:08 later to tie it 1-1. The Bruins never trailed again.

Austin scored four power-play goals in the win and is now an impressive 14-for-30 (46.7%) in the playoffs with a man-advantage.

Jack Malinski

Matys Brassard scored two power-play goals and assisted on the team’s lone even-strength goal. Gavin Morrissey and Jack Malinski also scored on power plays, Jackson Luther added a late even-strength goal to cap the scoring.

NOTES: The NAHL All-Division teams were announced on Wednesday. Four of the six players on the All-Central Division Team are playing in this series — St. Cloud defenseman Broten Sabo, and Austin goalie Trent Wiemken, forward Gavin Morrissey and defenseman Jack Malinski. … For the first time in the postseason the Bruins did not score first in the game, though they answered just 1:08 after St. Cloud opened the scoring. … Bruins defenseman Kaden Muir remained out of the lineup with a lower body injury. Defenseman and alternate captain Nate Looft was a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. Parker Anderson and Ashton Bynum filled those lineup spots.

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

• No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD

• St. Cloud 1, Austin 0. Anthony Ruklic (Duke Kiffin, Daniels Murnieks) :52. After an Austin turnover in its own zone, Kiffin gets the puck atop the right circle. He sends a perfect feed to Ruklic at the top of the crease and Ruklic snaps

• Austin 1, St. Cloud 1. Matys Brassard (Austin Salani, Isaak Brassard) 2:00. Austin needs just 68 seconds to answer, as Matys Brassard cuts down the slot on a power play and one-times a feed from Salani from close range to tie the score.

• Austin 2, St. Cloud 1. Gavin Morrissey (Josh Giuliani, Dylan Cook) 17:04. The Bruins get a full 2-minute 5-on-3 power play and they cash in as Giuliani sends a cross-ice pass to Morrissey in the left circle and, as Norsemen goalie Ethan Dahlmeir slides to his right, Morrissey fires back to the goalie’s left and hits the net for the Bruins’ first lead of the night.

• Austin 3, St. Cloud 1. M. Brassard (Matthew Desiderio) 17:32. Just 28 seconds after scoring on the 5-on-3 power play, Brassard gets his second of the game as time ticked down on the 5-on-4 to extend Austin’s lead to two.

THIRD PERIOD

• Austin 4, St. Cloud 1. Jack Malinski (unassisted) 5:58. The Bruins’ captain gets in on the power-play barrage as Malinski takes advantage of a St. Cloud turnover and shoots it past his former high school teammate, Dahlmeir, from near the blue line. It’s Austin’s fourth power-play goal of the night.

• Austin 5, St. Cloud 1. Jackson Luther (I. Brassard, M. Brassard) 6:13. On the ensuing shift, the Bruins’ fourth line strikes again, as Luther scores his second of the postseason just 15 seconds after Malinski’s goal.

PB’s 3 Stars

• No. 1: Matys Brassard, Austin. Once again, a fourth-line forward steps up for the Bruins. Brassard scored two power-play goals and had one assist, for a three-point game, doubling his playoff points total.

• No. 2: Trent Wiemken, Austin. The rookie goaltender continues his stellar play in the postseason. He stopped 20 of 21 shots and now has a .928 save percentage in the playoffs.

• No. 3: Isaak Brassard, Austin. When one of the twins has a good night, it’s almost certain the other does as well. That was the case Friday, as Isaak Brassard assisted on two goals, one by each of his linemates — his brother Matys, and center Jackson Luther.

Box Score

BRUINS 5, NORSEMEN 1

Austin 0-3-2 — 5

St. Cloud 0-1-0 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. STC, Anthony Ruklic 3 (Duke Kiffin 5, Daniels Murnieks 2) :52. 2. AUS, Matys Brassard 2 (Austin Salani 3, Isaak Brassard 2) 2:00 (pp). 3. AUS, Gavin Morrissey 1 (Josh Giuliani 4, Dylan Cook 4) 17:04 (pp, 5x3). 4. AUS, M. Brassard 3 (Matthew Desiderio 1) 17:32 (pp).

Third period — 5. AUS, Jack Malinski 2 (unassisted) 5:58 (pp). 6. AUS, Jackson Luther 2 (I. Brassard 3, M. Brassard 3) 6:13.

Shots on goal — AUS 7-9-4 — 20; STC 6-11-4 — 21. Goalies — AUS, Trent Wiemken (W, 5-1-0; 20 saves-21 shots); STC, Ethan Dahlmeier (52:46; L, 4-2-0; 15 saves-20 shots), Will Ingemann (7:14; ND; 0 saves-0 shots). Power-play opportunities — AUS 4-for-10; STC 0-for-3. Penalties — AUS 3 minors-6 minutes; STC 10 minors-20 minutes, 1 misconduct-10 minutes.

Referees: Alex Berard, Grant Hendrich. Linesmen: Landon Depew, Matthew McMillen.