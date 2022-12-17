Brassard's return boosts Bruins past rival Aberdeen

AUSTIN — Isaak Brassard is back, and the Austin Bruins couldn’t be happier.

Brassard, an energetic 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward from Montreal had been out of the Bruins lineup for more than two months due to an injury. The sparkplug returned Friday night and provided just the lift Austin needed.

Playing in his 43rd career game as a Bruin, Brassard scored his fourth career goal — his first in eight games played this season — and it was a big one. Brassard’s goal 91 seconds into the third period at Riverside Arena snapped a 2-2 tie and started a barrage of three Bruins goals in a span of 1:36. Prior to Friday, he last played in a game on Oct. 14, coincidentally at home against Aberdeen, a game Austin won 2-1 in a shootout.

Isaak Brassard

Brassard’s goal put the Bruins up for good in their 5-3 victory against North American Hockey League rival Aberdeen. Ocean Wallace scored the game winner 1:13 later and Austin Salani tacked on what turned out to be an insurance goal just 23 seconds after that.

The Bruins — who lost twice at Aberdeen last weekend, including once in OT — extended their lead atop the NAHL Central Division. They are now 18-4-5, with 41 points in the division standings. That gives them a 10-point lead over second-place Aberdeen and a 13-point lead over North Iowa and Minot, who are tied for third place.

Aberdeen (14-9-3) has been a bit of a thorn in Austin’s side; it had won three consecutive meetings against the Bruins, including two in OT. The Bruins are now 3-2-2 against the Wings this season. Austin has been outstanding at home, though, as it is now 9-3-1 at Riverside Arena.

Sam Christiano and Walter Zacher also scored for Austin; Zacher’s goal his team-leading 16th of the season, and his eighth of the year on the power play.

Bruins’ rookie goalie Trent Wiemken made 23 saves Friday to improve to 8-2-2 this season.

Austin also went 2-for-4 on the power play in Friday’s win, while holding Aberdeen to a 1-for-6 night with the man advantage.

The Wings and Bruins meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Arena.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 5, Aberdeen Wings 3