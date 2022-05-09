Braxton Raymond Memorial Benefit is May 22

The Braxton Raymond Memorial Benefit will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 22 at Lions Park in Kasson, as the community of Kasson and the Raymond family are working together to build an outdoor basketball court in Braxton Raymond’s honor.

Raymond died in October, 2019, of brain cancer. A former Kasson-Mantorville basketball star, Raymond was known to ride his bicycle 5 miles to an outdoor basketball court because Kasson didn’t have a quality one of its own. This year’s fundraiser will go toward “Braxton’s Court,” a memorandum signage and benches. The annual Braxton Raymond Memorial Benefit will also give scholarships to Kasson-Mantorville and St. Peter students and provide donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital and the American Brain Tumor Association.

Court dedication and sign unveiling will be at 1 p.m., along with a barbecue dinner and silent raffle. A cornhole tournament also begins at $1:15 p.m., which is $20 per team.

Contact Tailor Raymond (507-430-3944) to register. If you are unable to attend the event but would like to donate to the Braxton Memorial Fund, venmo @ tailorraymond13 or@Cindi-Raymond.