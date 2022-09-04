Breakout star Heise, US take silver at Women's World Championships

HERNING, Denmark — Taylor Heise’s first experience at a IIHF Women’s World Championships was a positive one, though she and her U.S. teammates aren’t coming home with the medal they desired.

Heise, a Lake City native and former Red Wing High School girls hockey star, was the breakout star of the 2022 World Championships over the past two weeks.

In her first appearance with a U.S. women’s senior National team, the current University of Minnesota star forward had a tournament that won’t be forgotten.

She led the tournament in scoring, with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) and had a point in all but one of the United States’ seven games at the tournament. She had a pair of five-point games, too: One in her tournament debut, when she notched five assists against Japan, and a second in the semifinals, when she scored twice and added three assists against Czechia.

Heise also recorded her first hat trick at the sport’s highest level, when she scored three times in a 12-1 tournament quarterfinal win against Hungary on Thursday.

Still, the first of what appears to be many World Championships appearances for Heise ended with the U.S. falling to rival Canada in a tightly played 2-1 game on Sunday.

The Americans finished the championships with a 6-1 mark, as did Canada, each team only losing once to its rival.

All of the scoring Sunday occurred in the second period. Brianne Jenner scored twice for Canada in an 84-second stretch to give her team a 2-0 lead. Abby Roque answered for the U.S. with 21 seconds to go in the period, converting a nice back-door feed from Kessel.

U.S. coach John Wroblewski pulled goalie Nicole Hensley with 2:39 to play in the third period, but the Americans couldn’t get the tying goal.

The U.S. beat Canada 5-2 on Aug. 30, the final pool-play game of the tournament. It had won eight of its past 10 matchups with the Canadians entering Sunday’s tournament title game.

Heise finished the tournament just one assist shy of tying the record for most assists in a Women’s World Championships tournament. She finishes the event with the second-most points ever recorded in a single Women’s World Championships, behind only fellow American Cindy Curley, who recorded 23 points in 1990.

After a 3-1 pre-tournament, exhibition loss to Canada on Aug. 23, the Americans made an impressive sweep through the field once the championships began. They won four successive games in pool play, beating Japan 10-0, Finland 6-1, Switzerland 9-0 and Canada 5-2.

The U.S. then toppled Hungary in the quarterfinals, 12-1, before thumping Czechia 10-1 in the semifinals.

Heise was at the forefront of the U.S. offense in most of those games.

While this was her first appearance with a U.S. women’s senior national team, it was far from Heise’s first international experience. She helped the U.S. U18 team win three consecutive gold medals at the U18 World Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She captained the 2018 team and was named the Top Forward and MVP of that tournament.

Heise will now return to Minnesota, where she will be a fifth-year forward for the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team. She has had a standout career for the Gophers, including the 2021-22 season, when she was named the winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top player in women’s college hockey. She scored 29 goals (second in the country) and led the nation with 66 points.