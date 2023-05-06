Breaks, bounces go against Bruins in Game 1 of division finals

AUSTIN — Isaak Brassard lay at one end of the Riverside Arena ice, hands over his face after being struck by an opponent’s high stick.

The Austin Bruins players reacted much the same way the 1,500-plus fans did, looking around for an official’s hand in the air to signal a penalty, or listening for a whistle to blow the play dead.

Neither of those things happened.

Instead, St. Cloud turned the puck the other way, entered Austin’s zone with an odd-man advantage and capitalized on it.

Anthony Ruklic snapped a wrist shot past Austin goalie Trent Wiemken just 2:29 into overtime to give the St. Cloud Norsemen a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of the best 3-out-of-5 North American Hockey League Central Division Finals.

“Honestly it happened so quick,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said of the game-ending play in OT. “We were yelling about the high stick. Apparently none of (the officials) saw it; there’s four of them.

“What do you do? (St. Cloud) kept playing. I think our guys kind of let up a little bit at that point; we were too concerned with what was going on and, for them not to blow the whistle there, it’s heart-wrenching and not the way you want the game to end, that’s for sure.”

Game 2 of the Finals is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Austin. But with Friday’s win, St. Cloud has stolen home-ice advantage from the regular-season division champion Bruins. Games 3 and (if needed) 4 are scheduled for May 12 and 13 in St. Cloud. If a decisive Game 5 is necessary it will be in Austin on Sunday, May 14, at 5:05 p.m.

Friday, Austin did nearly everything that helped it be successful in the first round of the postseason — it scored first, it scored on the power play and it battled back after falling behind.

The difference in the outcome: Austin struggled to kill penalties. Two of St. Cloud’s first three goals came on power plays, and the third came just 6 seconds after another Norsemen power play had expired.

“(St. Cloud) just moved the puck quick and we were not anticipating their plays like we should have been,” Howard said. “We know it, we’ve seen it. We had some guys who were just slow getting there and when you’re slow, you give (the opponent) time and space and in our league, they’re going to make plays.

“That’s what (St. Cloud) did. They made plays.”

Friday’s Game 1 marked the first postseason matchup ever between these teams, and the 13th matchup between them overall this season. Both teams had won six of the 12 regular season meetings, five which went to overtime. Two others were decided by one goal and yet another was decided by two goals, but with an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

Austin took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission Friday, then the teams combined for five goals in the second period to make it a 3-3 game. Austin fell behind 2-1 at one point, but scored back-to-back goals to regain the lead, 3-2. Then the Norsemen converted on another power play to tie the score.

The Bruins had multiple quality scoring chances in the third, including one in the waning seconds of regulation, as Walter Zacher drove hard to the net and appeared to be tripped, but no penalty was called.

“Absolutely it is; it is frustrating,” Howard said. “It’s the adversity we’ve had to battle through all year and we have to keep battling through it. Unfortunately it wasn’t our night, so we have to answer tomorrow.”

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

• Austin 1, St. Cloud 0. Sam Christiano (Ocean Wallace, Nate Looft) 1:52. Looft sends a nice cross-ice pass to Wallace. He enters the offensive zone with speed then drops a pass for Christiano at the left faceoff dot. Christiano hold the puck for a split second then snaps a dart past Ethan Dahlmeir for his first playoff goal.

SECOND PERIOD

• St. Cloud 1, Austin 1. Anthony Ruklic (Hunter Hanson, Severi Sulonen) 3:31. Just 6 seconds after Austin kills a penalty, Hanson feeds Ruklic from close range and he scores his first goal of the postseason.

• St. Cloud 2, Austin 1. Daniels Murnieks (Broten Sabo, Blake Perbix) 5:02. The Norsemen take their first lead 91 seconds after their first goal of the game and just 17 seconds into a power play. Murnieks takes a pass in the right circle and scores blocker-side.

• St. Cloud 2, Austin 2. Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Josh Giuliani) 7:03. The Bruins answer two minutes later with their own power-play goal as Morrissey sends a perfect back-door feed to Zacher, who waits for Norsemen goalie Ethan Dahlmeir to slide to his right, then shoots it to the far side to tie the score.

• Austin 3, St. Cloud 2. Matys Brassard (Isaak Brassard, Jackson Luther) 11:19. A highlight-reel play on a 2-on-2 rush, as Isaak Brassard carries the puck into the offensive zone, down the right side of the ice, with speed. He puts a pass right on his brother’s tape and Matys buries his first of the postseason to regain the lead for Austin.

• St. Cloud 3, Austin 3. Andrew Clarke (Sabo, Murnieks) 13:51. The Norsemen tie it again when Sabo tees up a one-timer for Clarke, who powers it past Bruins goalie Trent Wiemken from the right circle.

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

OVERTIME

• St. Cloud 4, Austin 3. Ruklic (Hanson, Carter Bradley) 2:29. With Austin’s Isaak Brassard down on the ice in the Norsemen zone, St. Cloud keeps playing and enters the offensive zone with speed and numbers. Hanson drops a pass to Ruklic who shoots blocker-side again to win the game.

PB’s 3 Stars

• No. 1: Anthony Ruklic, St. Cloud. The forward scored his first two goals of the postseason and both were key. He scored the Norsemen’s first goal of the game, and the game winner in OT.

• No. 2: Hunter Hanson, St. Cloud. The Blaine native assisted on both of Ruklic’s goals, setting up the game-winning goal with a nice drop pass early in overtime.

• No. 3: Gavin Morrissey, Austin. The Bruins top-line center assisted on Walter Zacher’s game-tying goal in the second period and was solid in the faceoff circle all night.

Box Score

NORSEMEN 4, BRUINS 3 (OT)

St. Cloud 0-3-0-1 — 4

Austin 1-2-0-0 — 3

First period — 1. AUST, Sam Christiano 1 (Ocean Wallace 2, Nate Looft 2) 1:52. Second period — 2. STC, Anthony Ruklic 1 (Hunter Hanson 3, Severi Sulonen 1) 3:31. 3. STC, Daniels Murnieks 3 (Broten Sabo 1, Blake Perbix 1) 5:02 (pp). 4. AUS, Walter Zacher 4 (Gavin Morrissey 6, Josh Giuliani 2) 7:03 (pp). 5. AUS, Matys Brassard 1 (Isaak Brassard 1, Jackson Luther 2) 11:19. 6. STC, Andrew Clarke 1 (Sabo 2, Murnieks 1) 13:51 (pp). Third period — No scoring. Overtime — 7. STC, Ruklic 2 (Hanson 4, Carter Bradley 1) 2:29.

Shots on goal — STC 7-14-6-3 — 30; AUS 8-9-9-0 — 26. Goalies — STC, Ethan Dahlmeier (W, 4-0-0; 23 saves-26 shots); AUS, Trent Wiemken (L, 3-1-0; 26 saves-30 shots). Power-play opportunities — STC 2-for-4; AUS 1-for-3. Penalties — STC 3-6 minutes; AUS 4-8 minutes.