Brothers in the spotlight on track championship night at Deer Creek Speedway

SPRING VALLEY — A pair of brothers and a trio of drivers in a car class that’s new to southeastern Minnesota will be in the spotlight at Deer Creek Speedway on Saturday.

It’s track championship night at Deer Creek, with two classes that will come down to the final race to determine a champion, and three others that are not officially decided.

Here’s a look at the chase for the championships in each of the track’s five divisions:

Wissota Street Stocks

Leader: Braden Brauer (Eyota), 979 points.

On his tail: Kolton Brauer (Eyota), 964 points (-15 to leader).

Recent track champions: Braden Brauer (2021), Danny Richards (2020), Dustin Doughty (2019), Blake Adams (2018), Mike Blowers (2012-17).

The chase: A Brauer has captured a track championship in four of the past six seasons, and one of the Brauer brothers will make that five out of seven seasons. Their dad, Jeff Brauer, won Wissota Super Stocks titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, then Braden won the Street Stocks title in 2021. He’s in the driver’s seat to win again this summer, but he’ll have to hold off younger brother Kolton to become a back-to-back track champ. The Brauer brothers are the only two drivers in the class who are still mathematically alive to win this year’s championship. They have been the dominant drivers, with Braden winning six of the nine feature races held this summer, and Kolton winning the other three. They have both finished in the top five in every race, something no other driver in the division has done this year.

USRA Stock Cars

Leader: Kyle Falck (Decorah, Iowa), 836 points.

On his tail: Travis Shipman (Mason City, Iowa), 826 (-10 to leader); Brayden Gjere (Mabel), 820 (-16 to leader).

A lap down: Shawn Peter (Mabel), 778 points (-58 to leader).

Recent track champions: This is the first season that USRA Stock Cars have been a weekly class at Deer Creek.

The chase: In their first season as an every-week class at Deer Creek, the USRA Stock Cars have not disappointed. Entering the season finale, three drivers have a legitimate shot to win the track title. Falck, despite missing one race, has been the most consistent driver in the class. He has four feature wins in nine starts, with seven top-five finishes and nine top-10s. Shipman doesn’t have a win this season, but has six top-five and nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts. Gjere has won once and has finished in the top 10 in eight of his 10 starts. Peter is still mathematically alive, though he would need the top three drivers to not start Saturday’s A Main in order to win the points title.

USRA Modifieds

Leader: Jim Chisholm (Osage, Iowa), 813 points.

A lap down: Brandon Davis (Hayfield), 750 points (-63 to leader).

Recent track champions: Cory Crapser (2021), Brandon Davis (2020), Davis (2019), Nate Wasmund (2018), Jason Cummins (2017), Josh Angst (2016), Angst (2015), Davis (2014), Cummins (2013), Davis (2012).

The chase: Chisholm is gunning for his fifth consecutive track championship at Deer Creek, but his first running with the big boys (and doing so in his first season in the A Mods division). He won the USRA B-Modifieds title each of the past four years and has carried that success up the ladder with him this summer. While Davis has more wins (3) than Chisholm (2), Chisholm has finished in the top-10 in all 11 features and he has nine top-five finishes. Davis has won this class four times in the past decade (2012, 2014, 2019, 2020) and he very well could have been in the driver’s seat to win it again had he not missed one feature race this summer. Chisholm has been strong, though, and will likely become the sixth different A-Mods track champion in seven years.

USRA B-Modifieds

Leader: Joe Chisholm (Osage, Iowa), 900 points.

A lap down: Alex Schubbe (North Mankato), 846 points (-54 to leader).

Still alive: Noah Grinstead (Austin), 802 points (-98 to leader).

Recent track champions: Jim Chisholm (2021), Jim Chisholm (2020), Jim Chisholm (2019), tie-Jim Chisholm and Kadden Kath (2018), Dustin Kruse (2017), Cole Queensland (2016), Cole Queensland (2015), Jacob Bleess (2014), Bleess (2013), Bleess (2012).

The chase: While Chisholm doesn’t officially have the track title locked up, he needs only to start the feature Saturday night to secure the championship and keep the USRA B-Mods title at Deer Creek in his family for a fifth consecutive year. His older brother, Jim, tied Kadden Kath for the title in 2018, then won it outright in 2019, 2020 and 2021. With Jim having moved up to the USRA Modifieds division, Joe has had another outstanding summer and has taken over as the class of this class. He has won four of the 10 features at Deer Creek in 2022, with seven top-five finishes and 10 top-10s. Schubbe has seven top-fives and nine top-10s, and has won once this season.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds

Leader: Kadden Kath (Ellendale), 961 points.

A lap down: Mitch Weiss (Scandia), 917 points (-44 to leader).

Recent track champions: Weiss (2021), Weiss (2020), Weiss (2019), Jason Haugerud (2018), Robbie Franklin (2017), Franklin (2016), Dustin Scott (2015), Jacob Bleess (2014), Jared Boumeester (2013), Cory Crapser (2012).

The chase: Kath is aiming for his second track title at Deer Creek in a five-year span, and his first in the Midwest Modifieds division. He tied Jim Chisholm for the USRA B-Mods track title in 2018, and he’s now on the cusp of unseating Weiss in the Midwest Modifieds class. Weiss has the past three championships in the class at Deer Creek. Both Kath and Weiss have started and finished in the top five in all nine feature races this summer; the biggest difference in the points spread is that Kath has four feature wins, while Weiss doesn’t have a win this season.