Brown, Goetz combine for shutout as Rochester Royals blank La Crescent

ROCHESTER — Hayden Brown and Brevin Goetz combined on a five-hit shutout and the Rochester Royals pulled away late to defeat the La Crescent Cardinals 6-0 in amateur baseball on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The game was scoreless until the Royals scored four times in the bottom of the seventh and twice more in the eighth.

Brown threw six shutout innings to start the game and he allowed five hits and struck out five. Goetz then threw three hitless innings without allowing a run to earn the win. He struck out seven.

John Gzara pitched the first five innings for La Crescent and he did not allow a run. But the Royals touched a pair of relief pitchers for six runs.

Drew Block had a big night at the plate for the Royals. The left-handed hitter delivered an RBI single in the four-run seventh and he capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the eighth.

The Royals took advantage of four walks and a hit bastman in the decisive seventh inning. Block singled in the first run and Adam Marshall followed with a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Michael Michalak and Logan Milene both walked with the bases loaded.

Block, Thane Meiners and Sam Schneider were all 2-for-4 and they combined to score four runs to go along with Block's three RBIs.

The Royals (5-1) will play at the Austin Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Marcusen Park.

Royals/La Crescent boxscore