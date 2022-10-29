Bruins 'backup' does it again, lifts Austin to third straight road win

ABERDEEN, S.D. — It's safe to say the Austin Bruins have the hottest goalie in the North American Hockey League at the moment.

And to think, two weeks ago Trent Wiemken was considered the team's backup.

While that still may be the case for the Fargo, N.D., native when incumbent starter Ethan Robertson returns from a lower-body injury, Wiemken has — at the very least — proven that the Bruins don't necessarily have a No. 1 and a No. 2 goalie; they have a 1a and a 1b.

Wiemken stopped 33 shots Friday night, in perhaps the toughest building to play in in the NAHL Central Division, backstopping Austin to a 4-1 victory against the Aberdeen Wings at Odde Ice Center. The victory is the third straight road victory for the Bruins, and for Wiemken, who was named the NAHL Central Division Star of the Week after stopping 67 of 72 shots faced in two wins at Bismarck last weekend.

Friday, the Bruins never trailed. Damon Furuseth and Parker Anderson both scored their first goals of the season in the final six minutes of the first period for a 2-0 Bruins lead. Alexander Gullichsen scored at the 16:53 mark — just 47 seconds after Anderson's game-winning goal — to pull the Wings within 2-1 after one.

Josh Giuliani (power-play) and Gavin Morrissey (short-handed) added special teams goals in the third period to pull away for the 4-1 win.

Morrissey and Giulani also had two assists apiece, for three-point nights. Giuliani, Walter Zacher, Matthew Desiderio and Jimmy Goffredo had one assist each.

Aberdeen outshot Austin 34-29 in the game.

The Bruins moved back into first place in the NAHL Central Divison with the. They are now 8-2-3, with 19 points. Aberdeen is 6-6-3 and in fourth place in the division.

Austin and Aberdeen meet again Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Odde Ice Arena.

BOX SCORE: Bruins 4, Wings 1