Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins blanked on Pink Night in Austin, but raise thousands for cancer research

The Austin Bruins couldn't generate much offense on Paint the Rink Pink Night, but they generated thousands of dollars to donate to the Hormel Institute to be used for cancer research.

2023.AUSTIN.PTRP.NIGHT.jpg
The ice at Riverside Arena in Austin was turned pink for Saturday night's Paint the Rink Pink game against the North Iowa Bulls. The Bruins also wore special themed jerseys that were auctioned off following the game. All proceeds go to cancer research at the Hormel Institute.
Photo courtesy of the Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
February 05, 2023 12:23 AM
AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins raised thousands of dollars for cancer research on Saturday night.

They were blanked on the scoreboard, though, falling to the North Iowa Bulls 2-0 in one of the most anticipated annual events on the team's calendar — Pink Night.

The ice at Riverside Arena was turned pink for the game and the Bruins wore specially designed jerseys that were auctioned off after Saturday's game. All of the proceeds from the jersey auction and other sales will be donated to the Hormel Institute to benefit cancer research.

Saturday marked the second consecutive year in which North Iowa has spoiled the PTRP night in Austin. The Bulls won 4-2 in the 2022 PTRP game.

Austin (25-9-7, 57 points) remains atop the North American Hockey League Central Division standings by a wide margin. The Bruins have a 13-point lead over Minot (21-17-2) and Aberdeen (20-16-4), which are tied for second place with 44 points. St. Cloud (19-16-5) is in fourth place, just one point back of Minot and Aberdeen.

The Bruins lost for the fourth time in their past six games and were shut out for the fourth time this season.

Albert Lea native Blake Ulve scored the winning goal for North Iowa, in the second period, and Jackson Bisson tacked on a third-period goal.

Ethan Robertson made 14 saves in the loss for Austin.

The Bruins return to action next weekend, once again with a home-and-home series against North Iowa. The teams are scheduled to meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Austin, then again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Mason City.

BOX SCORE: North Iowa Bulls 2, Austin Bruins 0

