Sports

Bruins bounce back, blow out St. Cloud to even Central Division Finals

Walter Zacher and Jimmy Goffredo scored twice each as the Austin Bruins rolled to a win in Game 2 of the NAHL Central Division Finals on Saturday.

WALTER.ZACHER.MUG.jpg
Zacher
By Staff reports
Today at 10:28 PM

AUSTIN — Walter Zacher and his teammates had close to 24 hours to stew on a frustrating loss.

They weren’t about to lose back-to-back games on their home ice, not after the regular season they had, and not with the potential of falling into a deep hole in the NAHL Central Division Finals.

Zacher, Jimmy Goffredo and Trent Wiemken made sure that didn’t happen. Goffredo scored two goals, Zacher scored two and assisted on another, and Wiemken stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

The complete team effort was exactly what Austin needed Saturday night at Riverside Arena, in a 6-1 victory against the St. Cloud Norsemen in Game 2 of the best 3-out-of-5 series.

The Norsemen pulled out a somewhat controversial 4-3 win in overtime in Game 1 Friday — Austin’s Isaak Brassard took a high stick to his face in the Norsemen zone and lay on the ice, with no penalty called or no whistle to stop play, while St. Cloud took the puck the other way and scored the winning goal. The Bruins pointed the finger at themselves, too, though, after surrendering two power play goals in regulation and allowing a third just six seconds after killing another penalty.

The Bruins were much better in that regard, too, on Saturday. They took five penalties, but killed four of them and didn’t allow a power-play goal until the third period, when they led by four goals.

The win also flips the momentum back in Austin’s favor as the series heads to St. Cloud for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. If the teams split those games, a Game 5 will be played in Austin at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The Bruins took control early in Game 2. Zacher scored from a sharp angle just 56 seconds in. Austin — which has scored first in all five of its playoff games this spring — never trailed.

GOFFREDO.MUG.jpg
Goffredo

Goffredo scored his first goal of the series with 2:26 to go in the first period, then added his second of the game and the series just 1:14 into the second period. Zacher then put back a rebound of his own shot with just more than 5 minutes to go in the second to make it a 4-0 game.

Tyler Dysart got the Norsemen on the board midway through the third period, but Josh Giuliani answered with an empty-net goal five minutes later and Ocean Wallace scored on a power play with 91 seconds remaining in the game to give the Bruins a 6-1 win.

Austin chased St. Cloud starter Ethan Dahlmeir after 20 minutes. Dahlmeir allowed just one goal on 73 shots in the Norsemen’s first-round three-game sweep of Aberdeen. In 82 minutes, 29 seconds against the Bruins, Dahlmeir has allowed four goals on 31 shots.

Wiemken, meanwhile, was sharp throughout the game after a shaky start on Friday night. He made 17 saves to record his fourth playoff victory in five starts.

NOTES: After going 8-for-13 on the power play against Minot in the first round of the playoffs, Austin is 2-for-9 against St. Cloud. … Bruins defenseman drew into the lineup for the first time in the playoffs. He replaced assistant captain Nate Looft, who took two penalties in Friday’s game. … Parker Anderson also remained in the lineup for Austin. Anderson was a late add on Friday, when Kaden Muir couldn’t go. … This series marks the first time the Bruins and Norsemen have met in the postseason. The teams split 12 regular-season meetings this year. … Three of the four officials in Game 2 also worked Game 1 — referees Eric Arrigo and Kyle McCauley, and linesman Gavin Nieto.

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

Austin 1, St. Cloud 0. Walter Zacher (Gavin Morrissey, Matys Brassard) :56. On the second shift of the game, Morrissey sends the puck to Zacher deep in the Norsemen zone. Zacher then sneaks a quick shot past Ethan Dahlmeir from the left circle for his fifth goal of the postseason. For the fifth time in five playoff games, the Bruins score first.

Austin 2, St. Cloud 0. Jimmy Goffredo (Austin Salani, Josh Giuliani) 17:44. Salani wins a draw to Dahlmeir’s left and the puck slides back to Goffredo at the right point. He fires a shot through traffic as Salani screens Dahlmeir. The goal gives Austin its first two-goal lead of the series.

SECOND PERIOD

Austin 3, St. Cloud 0. Goffredo (Dylan Cook, Zacher) 1:14. Goffredo finds himself deep in the offensive zone. He walks the puck out of the corner and drives to the net, then wraps it around the pad of Tomas Bolo, who replaced Dahlmeir at the start of the second.

Austin 4, St. Cloud 0. Zacher (Josh Giuliani, Cook) 14:52. Zacher continues to be a problem for the Norsemen, scoring his second goal of the game and sixth in five playoff games. With a defender hanging on him at the top of the crease, Zacher’s first shot is stopped but he puts the rebound past Bolo.

THIRD PERIOD

Austin 4, St. Cloud 1. Tyler Dysart (Andrew Cumming) 9:51. Dysart snaps Austin’s bid for a shutout when he scores his second goal of the series and the Norsemen’s third power-play goal in two nights.

Austin 5, St. Cloud 1. Giuliani (unassisted) 14:37. Giuliani puts an end to the Norsemen’s slim comeback hopes by scoring into an empty net and restoring Austin’s four-goal lead.

Austin 6, St. Cloud 1. Ocean Wallace (Parker Anderson) 18:31. Anderson sets up Wallace for the Bruins’ first power-play goal of the night, and the dagger for the game. It’s the first point of the postseason for both of them.

PB’s 3 Stars

No. 1: Walter Zacher, Austin. The Bruins’ top-line right wing has a monster night to help his team tie the series. He scores twice and assists on one goal.

No. 2: Trent Wiemken, Austin. After a shaky start in Game 1 on Friday, Wiemken was sharp throughout Game 2, making 17 saves to record his fourth postseason win.

No. 3: Jimmy Goffredo, Austin. The standout defenseman scored his second and third goals of the playoffs, including the game winner.

Box Score

BRUINS 6, NORSEMEN 1

St. Cloud 0-0-1 — 1

Austin 2-2-2 — 6

First period — 1. AUS, Walter Zacher 5 (Gavin Morrissey 7, Matys Brassard 2) :56. 2. AUS, Jimmy Goffredo 2 (Austin Salani 2, Damon Furuseth 2) 17:44.

Second period — 3. AUS, Goffredo 3 (Dylan Cook 3, Zacher 3) 1:14. 4. AUS, Zacher 6 (Josh Giuliani 3, Cook 4) 14:52.

Third period — 5. STC, Tyler Dysart 2 (Andrew Cumming 1) 9:51 (pp). 6. AUS, Giuliani 2 (unassisted) 14:37 (en). 7. AUS, Ocean Wallace 1 (Parker Anderson 1) 18:31 (pp).

Shots on goal — STC 6-5-7 — 18; AUS 8-12-8 — 28. Goalies — STC, Ethan Dahlmeier (20:00; 6 saves-8 shots), Tomas Bolo (39:30; L, 0-1-0; 16 saves-19 shots). AUS, Trent Wiemken (W, 4-1-0; 17 saves-18 shots). Power-play opportunities — STC 1-for-5; AUS 1-for-6. Penalties — STC 6-12 minutes; AUS 5-10 minutes.

Referees: Eric Arrigo, Kyle McCauley. Linesmen: Gavin Nieto, Ben Stark.

