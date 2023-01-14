Bruins earn historical victory, extend lead atop division

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins' 400th victory in franchise history means far more than another landmark reached for the 12th-year North American Hockey League franchise.

Austin's 6-3 win against Central Division rival St. Cloud on Friday at Riverside Arena, extended the Bruins' lead even further atop the division standings.

The Bruins, now 22-5-7 overall, stretched their lead to 13 points over second-place Minot (N.D.) and 14 over third-place Aberdeen.

St. Cloud (13-15-4) dropped into fifth place in the Central, one position out of a playoff spot, though nearly half of the regular season remains to be played.

The Bruins earned their 400th win ever by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never trailing on their home ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaak Brassard, Dylan Cook and Ocean Wallace scored in the first to put their team up for good.

Cook and Gavin Morrissey scored in the second, trading punches with St. Cloud, as Austin led 5-3 after two.

Dylan Cook

That's how the score remained until the final 10 seconds of the game, when Bruins' captain and defenseman Jack Malinski — who committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Vermont earlier this week — scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Malinski had a goal and two assists, as did Morrissey, a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit.

Bruins goalie Ethan Robertson, a Canisius commit, stopped 26 shots to earn the win and improve to 12-3-5 this season.

Austin outshot the Norsemen 39-29 in the game.

The Bruins and Norsemen are set to meet again Saturday night at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 6, St. Cloud Norsemen 3