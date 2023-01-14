99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins earn historical victory, extend lead atop division

The Austin Bruins doubled up rival St. Cloud on Friday at Riverside Arena. In the process, they reached a landmark for the franchise and extended their lead in the NAHL Central Division.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
January 13, 2023 10:12 PM
AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins' 400th victory in franchise history means far more than another landmark reached for the 12th-year North American Hockey League franchise.

Austin's 6-3 win against Central Division rival St. Cloud on Friday at Riverside Arena, extended the Bruins' lead even further atop the division standings.

The Bruins, now 22-5-7 overall, stretched their lead to 13 points over second-place Minot (N.D.) and 14 over third-place Aberdeen.

St. Cloud (13-15-4) dropped into fifth place in the Central, one position out of a playoff spot, though nearly half of the regular season remains to be played.

The Bruins earned their 400th win ever by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never trailing on their home ice.

Isaak Brassard, Dylan Cook and Ocean Wallace scored in the first to put their team up for good.

Cook and Gavin Morrissey scored in the second, trading punches with St. Cloud, as Austin led 5-3 after two.

DYLAN.COOK.AUSTIN.BRUINS.jpg
Dylan Cook

That's how the score remained until the final 10 seconds of the game, when Bruins' captain and defenseman Jack Malinski — who committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Vermont earlier this week — scored an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Malinski had a goal and two assists, as did Morrissey, a Minnesota State University, Mankato commit.

Bruins goalie Ethan Robertson, a Canisius commit, stopped 26 shots to earn the win and improve to 12-3-5 this season.

Austin outshot the Norsemen 39-29 in the game.

The Bruins and Norsemen are set to meet again Saturday night at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 6, St. Cloud Norsemen 3

Related Topics: AUSTINAUSTIN BRUINSNAHLST. CLOUD NORSEMENJUNIOR HOCKEY
