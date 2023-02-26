Bruins extend division lead, JM’s Veney makes NAHL debut

AUSTIN — The Austin Bruins continue to find ways to win close games and they continue to extend their lead in the North American Hockey League Central Division.

Saturday, they rallied from a goal down early in the game, then beat rival St. Cloud 4-3 on an overtime goal by forward Dylan Cook at Riverside Arena.

The reigning Central Division Star of the Week scored his 14th goal and 33rd point of the season. Cook has at least one point in six of the past eight games, including a goal in three of the past four.

The Bruins improved to 29-11-7 (65 points) and now have a 14-point advantage over second-place Aberdeen with 13 regular-season games remaining.

St. Cloud (22-18-6), which sits in third place in the division, led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a Blake Perbix goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin controlled the second period, though, as Walter Zacher scored twice in 15 seconds early in the period, then Ethan Lindahl scored on a rebound of his own shot to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead after two.

St. Cloud’s Severi Sulonen scored midway through the third period to force OT, where Cook won it 2:11 in.

Trent Wiemken made 18 saves in the win to improve to 15-4-0 this season.

The Bruins now hit the road for two consecutive weeks, playing next Friday and Saturday at Bismarck, followed by a series at Aberdeen March 10-11.

NOTES: Rochester John Marshall defenseman JT Veney made his NAHL debut, playing for St. Cloud. Veney played a regular shift and finished the game with a plus-1 plus/minus rating. … Austin has won three of its past four games and went 5-3-0 in February. … Austin’s next home game is March 17 against Bismarck.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 4, St. Cloud Norsemen 3, OT