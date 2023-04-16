Bruins head into playoff on high note as goalie wins his first NAHL start

AUSTIN — If Matt MacArthur had any nerves about making his first start in the North American Hockey League, the 18-year-old goalie from Barrington, Ill., didn't show them.

MacArthur stepped into the Austin Bruins net calmly and confidently on Saturday at Riverside Arena and looked like a veteran.

He stopped 24 shots he faced to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 victory against Central Division rival Minot in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The win snapped the Bruins' five-game winless streak and gives them some positive momentum heading into the postseason, which will begin Friday, April 21, at Riverside Arena. It also helped them erase the sour taste from a 7-3 loss to Minot on Friday night in the opener of the two-game weekend series.

The Bruins will host either Minot or Aberdeen in Games 1 and 2 of a best 3-out-of-5 Central Division semifinal series next weekend. Austin will be on the road for Games 3 and, if necessary, 4, on April 29 and 30. A Game 5, if needed, will be in Austin on a date yet to be determined.

MacArthur, a Bruins affiliate player this season who spent a majority of the year playing for the Chicago Mission 18U AAA program, was sharp from the get-go Saturday. He stopped nine shots in the first period, five in the second period and 10 in the third.

Walter Zacher

The Bruins also faced a hot goalie, with a familiar name. Minot's Lawton Zacher — the brother of Bruins forward Walter Zacher — stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced Saturday, to keep his team in the game.

Walter Zacher earned bragging rights, at least for the night, by scoring the game-winning goal — his 32nd of the season — with 4:14 to go in the second period.

The score remained 1-0 until Damon Furuseth added his eighth goal of the season midway through the third, giving the Bruins (34-16-10) and MacArthur some breathing room.

Josh Giuliani, Jack Malinski, Bryan Gilman and Jackson Luther had one assist each for Austin. For playoff ticket information, visit AustinBruins.com or check the Bruins' Twitter or Facebook pages this week.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, Minot Minotauros 0