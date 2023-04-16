99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bruins head into playoff on high note as goalie wins his first NAHL start

The Austin Bruins closed their regular season in strong fashion Saturday, shutting out a rival at Riverside Arena in Austin. The Bruins take the No. 1 seed into the NAHL playoffs this week.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
Today at 10:16 PM

AUSTIN — If Matt MacArthur had any nerves about making his first start in the North American Hockey League, the 18-year-old goalie from Barrington, Ill., didn't show them.

MacArthur stepped into the Austin Bruins net calmly and confidently on Saturday at Riverside Arena and looked like a veteran.

He stopped 24 shots he faced to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 victory against Central Division rival Minot in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The win snapped the Bruins' five-game winless streak and gives them some positive momentum heading into the postseason, which will begin Friday, April 21, at Riverside Arena. It also helped them erase the sour taste from a 7-3 loss to Minot on Friday night in the opener of the two-game weekend series.

The Bruins will host either Minot or Aberdeen in Games 1 and 2 of a best 3-out-of-5 Central Division semifinal series next weekend. Austin will be on the road for Games 3 and, if necessary, 4, on April 29 and 30. A Game 5, if needed, will be in Austin on a date yet to be determined.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacArthur, a Bruins affiliate player this season who spent a majority of the year playing for the Chicago Mission 18U AAA program, was sharp from the get-go Saturday. He stopped nine shots in the first period, five in the second period and 10 in the third.

WALTER.ZACHER.MUG.jpg
Walter Zacher

The Bruins also faced a hot goalie, with a familiar name. Minot's Lawton Zacher — the brother of Bruins forward Walter Zacher — stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced Saturday, to keep his team in the game.

Walter Zacher earned bragging rights, at least for the night, by scoring the game-winning goal — his 32nd of the season — with 4:14 to go in the second period.

The score remained 1-0 until Damon Furuseth added his eighth goal of the season midway through the third, giving the Bruins (34-16-10) and MacArthur some breathing room.

Josh Giuliani, Jack Malinski, Bryan Gilman and Jackson Luther had one assist each for Austin. For playoff ticket information, visit AustinBruins.com or check the Bruins' Twitter or Facebook pages this week.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 2, Minot Minotauros 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Ruth Brennan Morrey 2023.jpg
Sports
Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame 2023.jpg
Sports
Rochester Quarterbacks Club adds four members to its Hall of Fame
April 11, 2023 01:52 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
012921.s.ff.boyshockey.5
Sports
From 'no looks' to no doubt, Wiemken is stabilizing force for division champion Austin Bruins
April 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Thomas McElroy
Local
Body of missing Rochester man found near park
April 15, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_0047.JPG
Local
Bike safety class kicks off Rochester's Spring Fit City Challenge
April 15, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
9 girls, 9 boys high school golfers to watch in southeastern Minnesota in '23
April 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
A two-story building lit up at night.
Local
Mayo Civic Center's night lights serve purpose without added city cost
April 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man