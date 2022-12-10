SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins hold on to double-digit lead in NAHL Central Division

The Austin Bruins scored twice in a short span in the third period to force overtime, but they fell to the Aberdeen Wings on Friday.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Staff reports
December 09, 2022 11:11 PM
ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Austin Bruins keep finding ways to win this season.

The Bruins didn’t create another way to a victory Friday night, but they showed the resolve that has allowed them to open a 10-point lead atop the North American Hockey League Central Division standings.

Austin ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime, but it had trailed 3-1 entering the third period.

It struck twice in the first 2 minutes, 19 seconds, though, to tie the score and force overtime.

Aberdeen’s Nikolai Tishkevich scored 3:48 into the extra period to give the Wings a victory.

After a scoreless first period, Aberdeen scored three times in the second, with Austin’s Nick Blood also scoring in between those goals.

Bruins’ rookie defenseman Jimmy Goffredo pulled the team within a goal 1:35 into the third period when he scored his eighth goal of the season, on a power play. Just 44 seconds later, Bruins third-year veteran Walter Zacher scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season to make it a 3-3 game.

Zacher, who has already surpassed his goal totals from his first two seasons, is sixth in the NAHL in goals scored.

Ethan Robertson played well, stopping 34 shots in the defeat. Aberdeen’s Geno Pichora made 25 saves in the win.

Austin (17-3-5) has 39 points in the standings, giving it a 10-point cushion over second place Aberdeen (13-8-3). Minot and North Iowa are tied, just one point behind Aberdeen.

Austin and Aberdeen are scheduled to meet again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Aberdeen.

BOX SCORE: Aberdeen Wings 4, Austin Bruins 3, OT

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
