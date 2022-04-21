Bruins hope on-ice success brings fans back as postseason begins

AUSTIN — It’s been three years and two days since the Austin Bruins played a North American Hockey League playoff game at home.

Only one current Bruin — team captain and fourth-year Bruins forward Carson Riddle — has played in a postseason game for the team.

And the last time Austin hosted a playoff game at Riverside Arena — April 20, 2019 — a 3-1 loss to the Aberdeen Wings ended their season. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NAHL playoffs a year later, then Austin missed qualifying for the playoffs a year ago by the slimmest of margins, despite winning six of their final seven regular-season games.

All of that is reason for the Bruins — and, they hope, their fans — to celebrate the games that will be played at Riverside Arena this weekend. Austin hosts, coincidentally, Aberdeen at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Games 1 and 2 of a best-of-5 NAHL Central Division semifinals series.

Austin locked up the No. 2 seed in the division last weekend with a win at Aberdeen, giving the Bruins home-ice advantage in a playoff series for the first time since the 2018 Central Division finals, when they lost to Minot.

“There’s a few different reasons (home-ice advantage) is important,” Bruins coach Steve Howard said last week. “We want (Aberdeen) to come here for the first two games, play in our building, our comfort zone.

“And on the business side of things, too, for us, our owners kept us afloat during the pandemic year. We weren’t able to have fans at games for a long time. We have them back now, but we’d love to get more people back in the building, back to 1,000 or more. It’s a fun atmosphere to play in when you have a lot of fans in this building.”

A FAMILIAR FOE

The team on the visitor’s bench this weekend will be a very familiar one for the Bruins and the fans in the stands.

Austin and Aberdeen have played 12 times this season, including meeting one another in six of the final seven regular season games. Austin holds an 8-3-1 mark against the Wings, but three of those games have gone to overtime and eight of them have been decided by just one or two goals.

“We pretty much know what each other are going to do, except maybe for a couple of minor changes,” said Bruins goalie Klayton Knapp, who has been outstanding against the Wings this season, compiling a 7-2-0 record, a 1.89 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. “Ultimately, we know Aberdeen is a tough team. They have really good goaltending, tough (defensemen) and some guys who can really put the puck in the net. But overall I think when we work together we have a chance to beat anyone in the league.”

Austin (31-23-6) is led by Riddle, its captain, emotional leader and its leading goal-scorer (he’s tied with rookie Anthony Menghini for the team lead with 20 goals). Knapp has been strong in goal, going 17-13-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .907 save pct., though he has been hot down the stretch, with a 6-1-0 record in his past seven starts.

Aberdeen (31-24-5), under first-year head coach Steve Jennings, counters with the league’s fifth-leading scorer, Cade Neilson, who has 26 goals and 49 assists, for 75 points. Ronan Walsh has scored 21 goals, while Kyle Gaffney is second on the team in assists (32). The goaltending position has been a carousel for the Wings this season, with no one having started more than 19 games. Greg Orosz (8-7-1, 2.76 GAA, .906 save pct.) and Anton Castro (9-7-2, 2.74, .912) are the two goalies on the Wings’ playoff roster.

“It’s been like a playoff series every time we’ve played these guys,” Howard said of the Wings, “and we know that will continue.”

NAHL PLAYOFFS

What: North American Hockey League Central Division playoffs; best-of-5 semifinal series

Who: No. 2 seed Austin Bruins (31-23-6) vs. No. 3 Aberdeen Wings (31-24-5)

Season series: Austin is 8-3-1 against Aberdeen this season

Tickets: Available at Games People Play or HyVee in Austin, and at AustinBruins.com

PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Friday, Aberdeen at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Aberdeen at Austin, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: April 29, Austin at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

x-Game 4: April 30, Austin at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

x-Game 5: May 2, Aberdeen at Austin, 7:35 p.m.

x — if necessary