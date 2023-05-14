Bruins make history: Furuseth's OT heroics send Austin to Robertson Cup for first time in 8 years

ST. CLOUD — Damon Furuseth was in sixth grade eight years ago, likely without the knowledge or care of what junior hockey is.

Late Saturday night, he found himself at the bottom of a pile of black and yellow jerseys, having played the hero in the most important junior hockey game of his career.

The Fargo, N.D., native scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Austin Bruins won a North American Hockey League Central Division playoff championship for the first time since 2015, when Furuseth was just finishing elementary school.

The Bruins snapped that eight-year drought with a 2-1 victory on Furuseth’s goal 10:02 into overtime against the St. Cloud Norsemen in Game 4 of the best 3-out-of-5 Central Division Finals. The win gives Austin a 3-1 series victory and one of four spots in the NAHL’s national championship tournament, the Robertson Cup.

The Bruins will open play in that tournament on Friday at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, against the NAHL East Division champion Maryland Black Bears, at a time to be determined.

The other two entrants in next week’s championship tournament are also known: the South Division champion Oklahoma Warriors and the Midwest Division champion Minnesota Wilderness, who beat the Wisconsin Windigo 5-3 Saturday night to close out their division finals series.

Austin earned its place in dramatic fashion.

Furuseth’s game winner came after the Bruins had pressured Norsemen goalie Will Ingemann, a University of St. Thomas recruit, for most of overtime. Austin did everything except put the puck in the net — outshooting St. Cloud 5-1 in OT and 39-25 in the game — until Furuseth decided he wouldn't be denied.

He won a puck battle along the far boards, pushed the puck to the middle of the ice, then fought off a check in the slot and snapped a shot past Ingemann from the left circle, sending the Bruins bench and fans in attendance into a frenzy.

Damon Furuseth

After a somewhat controversial ending to Game 1 of the Central Division Finals — Austin’s Isaak Brassard took a high-stick to the face and lay on the ice in the St. Cloud zone and, with no penalty called or whistle blown to halt play, the Norsemen took the puck the other direction and scored on an odd-man rush for a 4-3 OT win — the Bruins rolled up big wins in Game 2, 6-1, and Game 3, 5-1.

Saturday’s win wasn’t easy — as coaches and players often say, ending a team’s season on its home ice is one of the toughest things to do in hockey — but it helped Austin check off another season-long goal and it gives the Bruins another day of rest prior to the Robertson Cup. Had St. Cloud won Saturday’s game, the teams were scheduled to play a decisive Game 5 on Sunday at Riverside Arena in Austin.

As much as the Bruins love their home rink, they’re thrilled to not have to play another game there this season, and their mothers can breathe easily and have a happy Mother's Day. Instead, Austin of playing there Sunday, Austin will practice at Riverside early next week before heading to Blaine to attempt to win the NAHL’s ultimate prize for the first time in franchise history.

Austin defenseman Matthew Desiderio scored in regulation, in the final minute of the second period, to put the Bruins up 1-0. St. Cloud’s Blake Perbix answered 7:53 into the second for the Norsemen’s lone goal.

Desiderio

The Bruins had multiple other quality scoring chances — veteran forward Walter Zacher hit a post twice in regulation, then whistled a shot wide from close range after a nice feed from Dylan Cook on a 2-on-1 rush in OT.

When Austin reached the national tournament in 2014 and 2015, the Robertson Cup semifinals and finals were best-of-3 series, with all games played at the home rink of the higher seed. Austin lost at Fairbanks in 2014, and at home against the Wilderness in 2015 — a series that included the longest game in NAHL history, a 2-1, four-overtime win by the Wilderness in Game 1.

The format for the Robertson Cup is now as follows: All four qualifying teams report to Blaine on Friday. The top seeded Oklahoma Warriors (team with the best regular-season record) faces the No. 4-seeded Minnesota Wilderness; and the No. 2 seed, Maryland, faces the No. 3 seed, Austin, in best 2-out-of-3 series to be played Friday, Saturday and (if needed) Sunday. The winners of those two series then get a rest day on Monday, May 22, before playing one winner-take-all game for the Robertson Cup national championship on Tuesday, May 23.

NOTES: Austin is now 12-4 all-time in games when it could win a playoff series. … The Bruins were 0-for-4 on the power play Saturday, and are now 14-for-36 in this postseason. … The Bruins’ penalty kill was sharp from the start Saturday. Austin took two penalties in the first three minutes of the game and killed them both. The early calls were not a surprise, considering St. Cloud was whistled for 11 penalties in Game 3, compared to just three for Austin. The Bruins were 5-for-6 on the kill in the game… Norsemen goalie Ingemann made his first start of the postseason. The University of St. Thomas commit made his first appearance of the postseason in Game 3 on Friday, playing the final 6:13 after Ethan Dahlmeir was pulled.

How They Scored

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD

• Austin 1, St. Cloud 0. Matt Desiderio (Dylan Cook, Gavin Morrissey) 19:06. With time ticking down in the second period, Jack Malinski makes a nice play to keep the puck in at the blue line. He sends it to the far corner, where Morrissey shovels it to Cook in the right corner. Cook skates it into the circle, then sends it to Desiderio in the left circle and he snaps a quick shot past Will Ingemann for the game’s first goal.

THIRD PERIOD

• Austin 1, St. Cloud 1. Blake Perbix (Broten Sabo, Daniels Murnieks) 7:53. On a power play, Perbix stationed himself in front of the net. As he’s knocked to the ice, he redirects a point shot by Sabo to tie the score with 12:07 to go in regulation.

OVERTIME

• Austin 2, St. Cloud 1. Damon Furuseth (Jack Malinski) 10:02. Furuseth showed speed, strength and a great shot all in one sequence. The veteran forward won a puck battle along the far boards and pushed the puck toward the center of the ice. He beat a Norsemen defender to the puck, poked it into the slot, then fought through a check by another St. Cloud player and snapped a quick shot from the left circle past Ingemann.

PB’s 3 Stars

• No. 1: Damon Furuseth, Austin. The second-year Bruin couldn’t have picked a better time to score his first goal of the playoffs. Furuseth’s goal 10:02 into OT won the game and the series for the Bruins.

• No. 2: Will Ingemann, St. Cloud. In his first start of the postseason, the University of St. Thomas commit was outstanding. Ingemann made 37 saves on 39 shots to keep his team in the game throughout.

• No. 3: Trent Wiemken, Austin. Like his counterpart Ingemann, Wiemken was outstanding throughout the night, making 24 saves to keep the scoreboard tight.

Box Score

BRUINS 2, NORSEMEN 1

Austin 0-1-0-1 — 2

St. Cloud 0-0-1-0 — 1

First period — No scoring. Second period — 1. AUS, Matt Desiderio 1 (Dylan Cook 5, Gavin Morrissey 8) 19:06. Third period — 2. STC, Blake Perbix 2 (Broten Sabo 4, Daniels Murnieks 3) 7:53 (pp). Overtime — 3. AUS, Damon Furuseth 1 (Jack Malinski 5) 10:02.

Shots on goal — AUS 9-11-14-5 — 39; STC 11-8-5-1 — 25. Goalies — AUS, Trent Wiemken (W, 6-1-0; 24 saves-25 shots); STC, Will Ingemann (L, 0-1-0; 37 saves-39 shots). Power-play opportunities — AUS 0-for-4; STC 1-for-6. Penalties — AUS 6 minors-12 minutes; STC 4 minors-8 minutes.

Referees: Alex Berard, Ryan Siegel. Linesmen: Landon Depew, Matthew McMillen.