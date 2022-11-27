Bruins pull off miracle rally in final minute to beat North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Austin Bruins have found different way after different way to win hockey games this season.

None has been more improbable or more spirit-boosting than the way they found to win a North American Hockey League game against their rival North Iowa Bulls here Saturday night.

The game was a wild one, including five goals being scored in the third period and both teams using their timeouts within the final 95 seconds.

North Iowa blew a two-goal lead in the final four minutes, as Austin rallied for an unlikely 5-4 victory at Mason City Arena. The final minutes played out like this:

• North Iowa led 4-2 with 3:10 to play in the game.

• The Bruins made a strong push to rally in the third period, outshooting the Bulls 15-7.

Ocean Wallace

• With 3:07 to play, Ocean Wallace converted a feed from Gavin Morrissey to pull the Bruins within 4-3.

• Austin called its timeout with 1:35 to go and pulled goalie Trent Wiemken for an extra attacker. With the added forward on the ice, Wallace scored again with :48 seconds to play to tie the score 4-4. It appeared the game was destined for overtime at that point.

• However, with :34 to play, North Iowa's Byron Hartley was called for high-sticking, giving the Bruins a late power play.

• Austin held the zone for nearly 20 seconds before Dylan Cook was able to bat a puck in off a feed from Morrissey to score the game-winning goal with just 11 seconds to play.

• North Iowa immediately called its timeout, but it couldn't possess the puck in the final 10 seconds and the Bruins pulled out an unbelievable 5-4 victory.

Morrissey had a big game for the Bruins, with a goal and two assists, while Jackson Luther also scored for Austin.

Wiemken made 19 saves in Saturday's win, to improve to 7-2-1 as a starter this season.

The win keeps the Bruins — who outshot the Bulls 34-23 — in first place in the NAHL Central Division standings with a 15-3-4 record and 34 points in the standings. Austin has a six-point lead, and a game in hand, against second-place Minot, which did not play Saturday night.

Minot will visit Austin for a pair of 7:05 p.m. games next weekend, on Friday and Saturday.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 5, North Iowa Bulls 4