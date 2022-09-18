We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bruins, red-hot Robertson sweep their way to perfect record at NAHL Showcase

Ethan Robertson allowed just one goal per game in his three starts at the North American Hockey League Showcase this week in Blaine. The Bruins won all three of those games, as well as the one in which Robertson did not play, to finish the annual season-opening Showcase with a perfect 4-0 record.

ETHAN.ROBERTSON.MUG.jpg
Ethan Robertson
By Staff reports
September 17, 2022 11:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BLAINE, Minn. — Just four games into the season, the Austin Bruins are 4-0 and one of four remaining undefeated teams in the North American Hockey League.

Veteran goalie Ethan Robertson is a major reason why the Bruins are off to a perfect start.

Also Read
Rochester Grizzlies logo
Sports
Grizzlies get going just in time, sweep home-opening series
The Rochester Grizzlies let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period Saturday night at the Rochester Recreation Center, but a late power-play goal, followed by an empty-net goal helped them earn a sweep of their home-opening series against the Wausau Cyclones.
September 18, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins remain perfect: Goffredo's scoring spree continues as Austin improves to 3-0
Jimmy Goffredo recorded his second straight two-goal game and Trent Wiemken won his first NAHL start in goal as the Austin Bruins beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks Friday on Day 3 of the North American Hockey League Showcase.
September 17, 2022 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The 20-year-old from Courtice, Ontario, has been nearly as perfect as his team's record in the new season. Robertson has stopped 86 of 89 shots faced in his three starts, allowing just one goal in each of them. He headed home to Austin — where the Bruins will play their regular-season home opener on Saturday, Sept. 24, against Central Division rival St. Cloud — with a 1.00 goals-against average and an impressive .966 save percentage.

Robertson was sharp again on Saturday in the Bruins' Showcase finale, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced as Austin beat the Chippewa Steel — who are coached by former Rochester Grizzlies head coach Casey Mignone — 3-1 at the NSC Super Rink in a battle of teams that entered the game without a loss this season.

Austin outshot Chippewa slightly, 28-26, and never trailed in a game that was scoreless after one period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bruins (4-0-0) broke that tie early in the second period, when NAHL rookies Dylan Cook and Josh Giuliani scored 2:07 apart. Cook's goal — his second as a Bruin after just being added to the roster this week — opened the scoring 4:04 into the period. Giuliani added one at the 6:11 mark for a 2-0 lead; that goal held up as the game winner.

The Bruins maintained that two-goal lead into the third, but Chippewa (3-1-0 overall) pulled within a goal when Matthew Brille scored on a power play at the 8:11 mark. That's all the Steel would get, though, against Robertson and a stout Bruins defense that limited them to six shots on goal in the third period.

Bruins veteran forward Austin Salani sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:30 to play.

Austin joins the Janesville (Wis.) Jets, Amarillo (Texas) Wranglers and Oklahoma Warriors as the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the 29-team NAHL.

Austin is back in action Friday night, Sept. 23, at St. Cloud at 7 p.m., before the teams meet Saturday at Riverside Arena in Austin at 7:05 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 3, Chippewa Steel 1

Related Topics: JUNIOR HOCKEYAUSTIN BRUINSAUSTINNAHLCHIPPEWA STEEL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Lucas Henderson MUG.jpg
Sports
Grizzlies remain perfect in home openers, cruise past rival Wausau
Six players scored once each and Lucas Henderson made 17 saves to pick up his second win in as many starts this season as the Rochester Grizzlies beat the Wausau Cyclones 6-1 on Friday night at the Rochester Recreation Center.
September 16, 2022 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
8b1d67b9b113db451121f01d72a47a76.jpg
Sports
After a delay, Rochester Quarterback Hall of Fame 2020 class to be inducted
Five members, Terry Heiderscheit, Angie Meister, Neil McCormack, Tom Resner and Chub Stewart, will be inducted into the Rochester Quarterbacks Club Hall of Fame on Oct. 3.
September 16, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
122521.Grizzlies.jpg
Sports
Defending the Fraser: All You Need To Know about the 2022-23 Rochester Grizzlies
The Rochester Grizzlies play their first home regular-season games of the 2022-23 season tonight and Saturday, against NA3HL Central Division rival Wausau. The Grizzlies will open their home schedule with nearly 20 newcomers on the roster, but expectations haven't changed. Their goal is to hang more banners.
September 16, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
ETHAN.ROBERTSON.MUG.jpg
Sports
Robertson a brick wall for Austin Bruins at NAHL Showcase
The Austin Bruins are once again making hay at the North American Hockey League Showcase. Veteran goalie Ethan Robertson is a big reason why the Bruins are 2-for-2 so far in the regular season.
September 16, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports