Bruins remain perfect: Goffredo's scoring spree continues as Austin improves to 3-0

BLAINE — The Austin Bruins are one of seven undefeated teams remaining in the North American Hockey League this season.

Saturday, they'll face one of those seven on the final day of the NAHL Showcase at the NSC Super Rink.

Rookie goalie Trent Wiemken (seven saves) wasn't tested often on Friday, but he did picked up his first win as a Bruin in his first NAHL start, backstopping Austin to a 5-3 victory against the Danbury (Ct.) Jr. Hat Tricks.

That pushes the Bruins' record to 3-0-0 and sets up a showdown at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the 3-0-0 Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, Wis.)

The other remaining unbeatens in the 29-team league: North Iowa Bulls; Janesville (Wis.) Jets; Amarillo Wranglers; New Mexico Ice Wolves and Oklahoma Warriors.

In Friday's win, Austin controlled play on both ends, outshooting Danbury 11-1 in the opening period and 28-10 in the game.

The Bruins led 1-0 after one period and 3-1 after two.

Defenseman Jimmy Goffredo recorded his second consecutive two-goal game. The 6-foot, 190-pound right-shot blue-liner scored twice in Thursday's win against Springfield, then had a pair of second-period goals in Friday's victory.

Walter Zacher, Dylan Cook and Austin Salani also scored for the Bruins, with Cook's first NAHL goal 8:45 into the third holding up as the game-winning goal.

Salani added two assists for a three-point game, while defensemen Nate Looft and Jack Malinski, and forwards Jackson Rilei and Josh Giuliani had one assist each.

BOX SCORE: Austin Bruins 5, Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 3