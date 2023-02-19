Bruins split with Bismarck, but have tight grip on first place

AUSTIN — A yo-yo month of February continued here Saturday night for the Austin Bruins.

Austin, which sits comfortably in first place in the North American Hockey League Central Division split a weekend series against the division rival Bismarck Bobcats, winning 4-0 on Friday then falling 4-3 on Saturday at Riverside Arena.

The Bruins are 3-3-0 in six games this month, going win-loss-win-loss-win-loss.

In fact, dating back to a Jan. 20-21 home-and-home series against St. Cloud, the Bruins have split their past five series. Still, though, they remain solidly atop a black-and-blue division, with a 27-11-7 record (61 points). Second-place Aberdeen has 50 points, followed by St. Cloud (49 points) and Minot (46). Bismarck sits just two points out of the final playoff spot in the division, with 44 points.

Saturday, goalie Adam Prokop made his Bruins and NAHL debut. Prokop, a Wausau, Wis., native had spent most of the season with the Milwaukee Power of the NA3HL, a rival of the Rochester Grizzlies. Prokop has beaten the Grizzlies twice this season, including a 40-save shutout in December.

Adam Prokop, Austin Bruins

Saturday, he gave Austin a chance to win, making seven saves in the first period, five in the second and 10 in the third.

Austin led 3-2 entering the third period on goals by Dylan Cook, Minnesota State-Mankato commit Gavin Morrissey, and Jack Malinski.

But Bismarck's Patrick Johnson scored 7:19 into the third to tie the score 3-3, then Brandon Reller scored the game winner five minutes later.

Austin is back in action Friday and Saturday with another home-and-home series against the St. Cloud Norsemen. The teams are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Cloud, then at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Austin.

BOX SCORE: Bismarck Bobcats 4, Austin Bruins 3