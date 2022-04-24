Bruins stopped short: Aberdeen stuns Austin to take Game 2 of NAHL playoff series

AUSTIN — It’s not back-to-basics time for the Austin Bruins, but it’s time to think small.

Their best 3-out-of-5 North American Hockey League Central Division semifinals playoff series has been reduced to thinking one shift a at time, then one period at a time, then one game at a time.

In the big picture, the Bruins need to beat the Aberdeen Wings twice next weekend on the Wings’ home ice.

To do that, though, Austin has to do all the little things that helped it beat Aberdeen in eight of 12 meetings during the regular season.

That’s where the Bruins are, after a 3-2 loss to the Wings in Game 2 of their playoff series Saturday at Riverside Arena. Aberdeen takes a 2-0 series lead into next Friday’s Game 3, set for a 7:15 p.m. start time at Odde Ice Center.

“It’s the little moments in the game,” Bruins coach Steve Howard said. “... Once again, we had a lot of chances, but we just didn’t bury them and they did.”

Unlike Friday’s Game 1, when Austin took a two-goal lead into the third period before falling 4-2, the Bruins never led in Saturday’s Game 2, though they twice battled back to tie the score after allowing goals.

The back-breaker, though, came late in the second period with the Bruins on a power play. Aberdeen — particularly defenseman Will Gilson — outworked the Bruins for a good portion of that power play, which began with 4:20 to play in the period.

With just 15 seconds to go in the Bruins’ power play, Gilson controlled the puck along the boards in front of the Wings’ bench. He skated it across the offensive blue line and let a low-percentage shot fly. Bruins goalie Klayton Knapp made the save, kicking it hard into the high slot.

The puck went directly to the tape of Aberdeen’s Owen DuBois who fired a hard shot past Knapp’s blocker for a 3-2 lead. DuBois’ goal held up as the game winner.

“Again it’s the little moments. The game winner for them is a short-handed goal,” Howard said. “We had a horrible zone entry, then we get beat up the ice by two of their guys. There’s a long rebound and unfortunately for us, it went right to one of their sticks and finds the back of our net.”

Aberdeen led 1-0 after one on a Landry Schmuck power-play goal. The teams then traded goals twice in the second.

Austin tied it 1-1 on a power-play goal 4:51 in, when John Larkin faked a shot from the point and instead sent a perfect pass along the ice to Jens Richards, who was parked in front of the net with his stick on the ice. Richards redirected the puck high past Wings goalie Anton Castro.

The Wings went up 2-1 at the 9:49 mark of the second, when Ronan Walsh scored off a faceoff.

The Wings took a penalty just 25 seconds later, though, and Austin quickly tied the score. After a lengthy battle for the puck behind Aberdeen’s goal, Nick Catalano managed to get a stick on it and send it to Carson Riddle, who was all alone in the far circle. He buried into an open side of the net to make it a 2-2 game with 8:41 to play in the period.

That’s how the score remained until DuBois netted the short-handed game winner.

“These games (against Aberdeen) have all been tight,” Howard said. “We’re on the power play tonight and they get the game winner. We’re on the power play. We literally threw a puck in the zone right to them, they hurried and transitioned it.

“That guy took a shot from inside the blue line that rebounded to a late guy coming in who beat three of our forwards up the ice. That’s just unacceptable right now.”

Knapp made 20 saves in the loss, while Castro stopped 33 for the Wings. Austin outshot Aberdeen 36-23, including 27-12 over the final two periods and 11-3 in the third.

“The bottom line is we have a big task in front of us,” Howard said. “Our backs are against the wall. It’s been done before, but our guys have to bear down.

“There are certain guys we’re looking at to step up, who’ve been non-existent so far in the series. We need them to have a big weekend when we go out there.”

WINGS 3, BRUINS 2

Aberdeen 1-2-0 — 3

Austin 0-2-0 — 2

First period — 1. ABD, Landy Schmuck 1 (Dominic Schimizzi 2) 12:12 (pp, ea, dp) 12:12. Second period — 2. AUS, Jens Richards 1 (John Larkin 1, Sutter Muzzatti 1) 4:51 (pp). 3. ABD, Ronan Walsh 1 (Cade Neilson 1) 9:49. 4. AUS, Carson Riddle 1 (Anthony Menghini 1, Nick Catalano 1) 11:19 (pp). 5. ABD, Owen DuBois 1 (Will Gilson 2) 17:25 (sh). Third period — none.

Shots on goal — ABD 11-9-3—23; AUS 8-16-11—35. Goalies — ABD, Anton Castro (W, 2-0-0; 33 saves-35 shots); AUS, Klayton Knapp (L, 0-2-0; 20 saves-23 shots). Power-play opportunities — ABD 1-for-5; AUS 2-for-5. Penalties — ABD, 5-10 minutes; AUS, 5-10 minutes.