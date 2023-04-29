Bruins sweep their way into NAHL Central Division Finals

MINOT, N.D. — Dante Sheriff and Travis Kothenbeutel were the team’s leading scorers. A pair of future Division I goalies were a strong 1-2 punch. And Steve Howard was in his first season as a head coach in the North American Hockey League.

It was the spring of 2018, the last time the Austin Bruins won a playoff series.

The Bruins don’t have to hear that number — five years — anymore.

Austin Salani recorded a natural hat trick and Trent Wiemken stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Bruins defeated the Minot Minotauros 3-0 in Game 3 of a best-of-five NAHL Central Division semifinal series.

The win gives Austin a 3-0 win in the series — their first in five years, since the spring of 2018 — and moves them into the Central Division Finals.

Wiemken was outstanding — as he has been all season and through three playoff games — in recording his first NAHL postseason shutout.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, with the Bruins playing in a challenging environment.

Salani took care of all the offense — he recorded a natural hat trick — scoring a pair of power-play goals and one into an empty net. He led a great night for Bruins veterans — seven of the team’s eight points came from guys in their second or third seasons with the team. The one point that came from a first-year Bruin was an assist by Mankato native Nate Looft, who is in his fourth season of junior hockey.

Defenseman Jack Malinski assisted on the first two goals. Matys Brassard, Looft and Gavin Morrissey had one assist each.

The Bruins last won a playoff series in 2018, a 3-1 series win against the Minnesota Wilderness in a Central Division semifinal series.

Austin had swept just one playoff series in franchise history prior to Friday. That came way back in the 2014-15 season, a 3-0 sweep against Aberdeen in the division semifinals.

More importantly than all of that, the Bruins season is still alive and they’ll get at least two more home games at Riverside Arena as they’ll have home-ice advantage in the Central Division Finals. Game 1 of that series will be held at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Riverside Arena, against the St. Cloud Norsemen, who capped a sweep of the Aberdeen Wings on Friday night.

Austin will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-5 Central Division Finals on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. Games 3 and 4 will be played in St. Cloud on May 12 and 13. A date for a potential Game 5 is not yet certain, though Monday, May 15 seems to be the logical date.