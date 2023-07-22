Byron High School junior Gavin Bartel starting to make his mark on the racing world

SPRING VALLEY — For Gavin Bartel, Tasseldega Nights at Deer Creek Speedway on July 15 was supposed to be just practice.

The 16-year-old wanted to get some laps in as he continued to hone his craft.

Yet, when the Byron High School junior won his hobby stock heat race he looked at his father — Deer Creek veteran Josh Bartel — and just shrugged. He jokingly made a bold statement.

“I said, ‘Well, we're not going to be practicing anymore. So I'm going out there to win this thing,’” Gavin recalled.

What started as a joke became serious as Bartel surged ahead to first place on the second lap of the feature. He was looking dominant until a restart with five laps left made things interesting. After driving out to a considerable lead, he suddenly had former USRA Hobby Stock national champ Chris Hovden breathing down his neck.

The doubts started to creep in.

"I was thinking as I was going around, 'hey, no way I'm going to get my first win at this track,'" Bartel said. "It just kept going and then we had to restart with five laps to go and Chris Hovden — he's No. 1 in national points — I looked up at the scoreboard and saw him right behind me. I was like, 'Oh boy, here we go.' And at that point, I was settled. I was thinking that's fine. He's going to pass me here. He's going to come on the top or the bottom and I'll just hop in and follow him and get second. I was fine with that."

The Hovden move never came.

The teenager was able to hold off the 37-year-old to collect his first-ever feature win. Soon, he was in victory lane, being interviewed by track announcer Tracy Passe, who remembers when Bartel was in diapers, as well as a racing career that started with go-karts at the age of four.

"I’m not missing this interview," Passe said after Bartel took the checkered flag.

"I’ve known her my whole life," Bartel said. "She knows my family and all that. We always talk, so it was nice to have her be able to come down and talk with me in my first time in victory lane.

"...It didn’t even feel real. It was really, really crazy."

Bartel estimated he had an more than 20 friends and family in attendance. They enjoyed the victory well into the night.

"They all snuck down into tech after the feature and I got out of my car and there’s like 15 of them standing there," Bartel said. "I was like, 'holy cow.' We were down in the pits for a while. We probably didn’t leave until 12:30.”

It was a memorable moment for Bartel, who started racing hobby stocks at age 13. Going up against drivers that often doubled his age, it was a learning experience his first couple of summers in the car.

“My first and second year, I crashed a lot, just like a little kid,” Bartel said. “When you’re on the road driving actual cars, you know you have to look ahead of you. When I was 13, first driving a race car, I was watching the car right ahead of me. Then cars would spin out ahead of them and I would run right into them. We wrecked a lot my first couple of years.

“... There's a lot of money when they're wrecking a bunch of stuff and my dad just kept putting the car back together and we knew that eventually I'd figure it out and be able to do OK.”

He certainly has proven that true, holding off a talented field of hobby stock drivers last Saturday. He now has seven top-10 finishes in seven starts.

He hopes this is the start of things to come in his racing career. He eventually wants to get into the Late Model game. His dad will once again help him, but under the condition that he has a consistent job first. That’s a few years down the road as he still has two more years of high school left.

Byron's Gavin Bartel pitches the ball during the Section 1AAA baseball championship game on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Red Wing. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin file photo

Then he’s hoping the opportunity of college baseball comes knocking. Bartel was a key piece in helping Byron reach the program’s first state tournament since 2000 this past spring. He played Legion ball this summer, in addition to racing on weekends. Overall, he is a busy guy, working as a house painter for a third straight summer for Dan Gunderson Painting. After all, he has to pay for his car — a machine that is coming together.

“We got it pretty good, to where it's, it's set up good and where I can get consistent top fives,” Bartel said. “We've just been searching for what it's going to take to finally break through.”

He did just that Saturday and perhaps, it's a sign of things to come.