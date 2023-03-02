Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team

Brody Lamb knew what his role would be when he joined the powerhouse University of Minnesota men's hockey team last fall as a true freshman.

For the first time in possibly forever, Lamb hasn't been asked to be his team's top scorer, but rather to be a guy whose primary role is to stop the other team from scoring, whether by possessing the puck or being defensively responsible first and foremost.

Lamb has fully embraced the role.

"I think the first couple of weeks were an adjustment," said Lamb, a Byron native who was Minnesota's 2021 Associated Press High School Player of the Year as a junior for Dodge County, "but I'm settled in, gaining confidence and playing my game.

"The speed and physicality (of the college game) came naturally. The biggest adjustments were just puck control and playing with different people every game."

That transition from junior hockey — Lamb had 41 points in 62 games for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL last season — to high-level Division I college hockey has been made all the easier for Lamb by being part of the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Brody Lamb Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn

The Gophers are 25-8-1 and have a bye in the first round of the Big Ten Conference playoffs, which begin this weekend. Minnesota can sit back and watch as teams from what has been the country's best conference this year battle one another in hopes of getting closer to winning the conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament, or earning an at-large berth in the 16-team national tournament, which begins later this month.

The Gophers don't have to worry about qualifying. They're in.

And with a weekend off, head coach Bob Motzko — an Austin native — decided to bring his top-ranked team to Rochester this weekend.

The Gophers will practice at Graham Arena 3 at 3 p.m. Friday. They'll stay overnight here Friday, then play an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Saturday at Graham Arena 4 before heading back to the Twin Cities.

For Lamb and freshman goalie Zach Wiese (an Owatonna native and former Rochester Grizzly), it will be a bit of a homecoming, Lamb having played his youth and high school hockey in Kasson, for Dodge County. As a junior he scored 52 goals and had 87 points and led the Wildcats to a state runner-up finish in the 2020-21 season.

After committing to the Gophers and leading Dodge County to its first-ever state tournament, the New York Rangers selected Lamb with the eighth pick of the fourth round in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Weise Matt Krohn/Matt Krohn

Wiese is serving as Minnesota's third goalie. He's dressed for every game and has won his teammates' trust and respect by arriving early and staying late after practice.

"He's just an unreal dude," Lamb said of Wiese. "He's always in a good mood and he fits in so well with the guys. He's always on the ice early, getting shots, and he stays late. It's hard to be in that role that he's in, but he knows he'll have his opportunity if he keeps going. He'll get his chance."

Welcome to college hockey

Lamb has two goals and three assists, and has played in 33 of the Gophers' 34 games this season. His value has come in many ways, though, as he has taken just one penalty all season and he has blocked 18 shots.

He also got his "welcome to college hockey" moment out of the way early, and chuckled when asked about it.

"It happened against North Dakota" in late October, he said. "I was coming up the wall and got blown up."

He added that he learned a lesson quickly, and it hasn't happened to him again. Instead, Lamb and the Big Ten champion Gophers are the ones who've been handing out punishment to their opponents. Minnesota went 19-4-1 in a rugged Big Ten this season and it is currently ranked No. 1 in the PairWise, a formula that mirrors the process a committee uses to select teams for the NCAA tournament. If they can hold at No. 1 in the PairWise, the Gophers will be the No. 1 overall seed in the national tournament.

Minnesota has been led this season by an outstanding defensive corps that includes six NHL Draft picks: seniors Ryan Johnson (Buffalo, 1st round, 2019); Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim, 2nd round, 2019); juniors Brock Faber (Los Angeles, 2nd round, 2020, traded to Minnesota) and Mike Koster (Toronto, 5th round, 2019); and freshmen Cal Thomas (Arizona, 6th round, 2021) and Ryan Chesley (Washington, 2nd round, 2022).

Offensively, freshman forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud have burst onto the college scene. Cooley (16-32—48) is third in the nation in scoring while Snuggerud (20-27—47) is tied for fourth.

Senior Justen Close has held things down in goal once again. He's 22-8-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and six shutouts.

All of that has added up to a fun ride for Lamb in his rookie season of college hockey, a season that he hopes doesn't end until April 8, the night of the national championship game in Tampa Bay.

"The older guys try to explain that the playoffs are so much more intense," Lamb said. "I think to truly know what you're getting into, it'll take getting out on the ice, taking that first hit and getting that first shift."

Gophers at Graham

What: The No. 1-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team will visit Rochester this weekend for a practice and an intrasquad scrimmage.

When, where: Practice, 3 p.m. Friday (Graham Arena 3); Scrimmage, 6 p.m. Saturday (Graham Arena 4).

Local ties: Gophers head coach Bob Motzko is an Austin native, while two freshman players, forward Brody Lamb (Byron, Dodge County Wildcats) and goalie Zach Wiese (Owatonna, Rochester Grizzlies) grew up playing in southeastern Minnesota.