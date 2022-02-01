Byron's Storlie honored with prestigious assistant coach award

Byron’s Dan Storlie has been honored as one of the top assistant football coaches in the state for the 2021 fall season.

Storlie was one of 13 assistant football coaches in the state to receive the prestigious Butch Nash Award.

“He’s been awesome,” Byron sixth-year head coach Ben Halder said. “He’s helped so much, not just with football, but with general stuff.”

Storlie, who has spent more than a dozen seasons as an assistant at Byron, is the special teams coordinator and he also coaches tight ends.

“It’s not easy to find people who want to stick around for 15 or 16 years and not be a head coach,” Halder said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dan’s a really good coach and can just relate to kids and gets through to them,” Halder added. “I’m super grateful that he’s in our program because without him it wouldn’t be the same.”

Byron finished the 2021 season with a 4-7 mark. After suffering several close losses during the regular season, the Bears upset top-seeded Stewartville and reached the Section 1AAAA championship game before falling to Kasson-Mantorville.

——

Jacob Nelson will be taking on double coaching duties at Austin High School. Nelson, the varsity wrestling coach at Austin, will also coach the Packers baseball team this spring.

Nelson, a graduate of Eastview High School, has been a part of the Austin baseball program since 2016. In that time he has coached the junior varsity and assisted with the varsity, where he was a part of the staff that helped the Packers place third in the state tournament in 2019.

Jacob Nelson

Nelson also coached baseball at Dickinson High School in North Dakota from 2012-2016 and helped the team win a state championship in 2016.

“Austin baseball has a great legacy,” Nelson said. “I’m really looking forward to getting out there and helping to bring the team back to the state tournament.”

Nelson teaches health and physical education at Austin High School as well as coaching the wrestling team. He has college degrees from Mayville (N.D.) State, the University of North Dakota and Southwest Minnesota State.

——

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin has also named Gabe Nelson as its boys track and field coach.

Nelson, a physical education and health teacher in the Austin School District, has been an assistant coach for the Packers for the last six years. During that time he has worked with jumpers and discus throwers.

Gabe Nelson

“I’ve had many influential coaches in my life tell me that if you’re willing to work hard, there will always be a place for you on the track team,” Nelson said. “I share this same message to my athletes now. I truly believe that anyone can find their niche on the team with hard work and determination.”

Nelson has a bachelor of science degree in physical education from Bemidji State University as well as a minor in coaching.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .