Cannon Falls quiets Rochester Royals bats

Matt Meyer gave the Rochester Royals a strong start on Friday night at Mayo Field.

Unfortunately for the Royals, Cannon Falls' 1-2 pitching punch of Quinton Lindow and Keith Meyers were equal to the task.

Lindow and Meyers combined to hold the Royals to five hits and just one run in the Bears' 4-1 victory.

The Royals (1-1) scored their lone run on a solo home run by cleanup hitter Hayden Brown in the bottom of the second. Brown's bomb gave the Royals an early lead, but they couldn't get anything else going against the Bears' pitchers.

Lindow pitched the first five innings, surrendering one run on five hits, with four walks and three strikeouts. Meyers was superb in relief, throwing the final four innings. He didn't allow a base runner and struck out six Royals hitters.

Meyer was sharp in his five innings of work for Rochester, too. The veteran lefty allowed just two hits and one walk, while recording 10 strikeouts.

Cannon Falls scored three runs in the top of the eighth, by taking advantage of three Royals errors and four walks.

Alex Tauer and Rich Burr both had one RBI for Cannon Falls, and Tauer scored twice.

Michael Michalak, Alex Holets, Drew Block and Nick Pearson had the Royals other hits.

Rochester continues its four-game homestand to open the season on Sunday when Hastings visits Mayo Field for a 2 p.m. game.