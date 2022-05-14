SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cannon Falls quiets Rochester Royals bats

The Rochester Royals received a strong start from pitcher Matt Meyer, but they couldn't get their bats going in a 4-1 loss to Cannon Falls on Friday.

Rochester Royals Baseball logo
By Staff reports
May 13, 2022 11:57 PM
Matt Meyer gave the Rochester Royals a strong start on Friday night at Mayo Field.

Unfortunately for the Royals, Cannon Falls' 1-2 pitching punch of Quinton Lindow and Keith Meyers were equal to the task.

Lindow and Meyers combined to hold the Royals to five hits and just one run in the Bears' 4-1 victory.

The Royals (1-1) scored their lone run on a solo home run by cleanup hitter Hayden Brown in the bottom of the second. Brown's bomb gave the Royals an early lead, but they couldn't get anything else going against the Bears' pitchers.

Lindow pitched the first five innings, surrendering one run on five hits, with four walks and three strikeouts. Meyers was superb in relief, throwing the final four innings. He didn't allow a base runner and struck out six Royals hitters.

Meyer was sharp in his five innings of work for Rochester, too. The veteran lefty allowed just two hits and one walk, while recording 10 strikeouts.

Cannon Falls scored three runs in the top of the eighth, by taking advantage of three Royals errors and four walks.

Alex Tauer and Rich Burr both had one RBI for Cannon Falls, and Tauer scored twice.

Michael Michalak, Alex Holets, Drew Block and Nick Pearson had the Royals other hits.

Rochester continues its four-game homestand to open the season on Sunday when Hastings visits Mayo Field for a 2 p.m. game.

Related Topics: AMATEUR BASEBALLROCHESTER ROYALS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
