Captain Jack: How Austin Bruins defenseman Malinski made a big impact in a short time

AUSTIN — Jack Malinski grew up in a hockey family, but his emotional connection to the game was lukewarm at best for many of his formative years.

“I didn’t really love hockey until I was a Bantam,” Malinski said. “I wasn’t that good. I was a (borderline) B/A level player my whole life. And when I’d make the A team in my second year (at any given level) I’d be the sixth or seventh defenseman and wouldn’t play a whole lot.”

How things have changed in five years.

Though Malinski didn’t have strong feelings for hockey for many years — he didn’t dislike the game, but the multi-sport athlete had many other interests, football and the outdoors among them — he has an inner drive that wouldn’t allow him to settle for anything less than being his best on the ice.

That drive, as well as playing for some hands-on coaches, has taken Malinski from a borderline A/B-level youth hockey player to becoming one of the best defensemen in the North American Hockey League, a Division I college recruit and perhaps most importantly, a slam-dunk pick as his team’s captain.

“When you’re looking for a captain, you want to find that guy who does all the little things on the ice and off the ice,” said Justin Fisher, the third-year Austin Bruins assistant coach, who works primarily with the team’s defensemen. “That’s exactly what Jack does. He blocks big shots, comes up big for us on the penalty kill and five-on-five.

“He’s out there almost every-other shift. We want our best defenseman out there as much as possible and he’s stepped up for us in every single game.”

Jack Malinski

Malinski’s skill and leadership are big reasons why the Bruins are in the NAHL’s national championship tournament, the Robertson Cup, for the first time in eight years. The Bruins are scheduled to open play in a best-of-3 national semifinals series at 7:30 p.m. tonight against the Maryland Black Bears at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The winners of the two semifinals series will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the national championship game.

“It’s a special group we have here this year,” said Malinski, a Lakeville native and University of Vermont commit who has 47 points in 58 games this season. “We have one goal that we’ve talked about since the beginning of the year and everyone is dialed in.”

‘A late bloomer’

Even if Jack couldn’t see where he was headed as a hockey player, his brothers, Gabe and Sam, could.

“He’s a late bloomer, similar to how I was,” Sam Malinski said. “Once he started growing and getting stronger, that was a big part of it. He just kept working and working and eventually found that success. He kept working at his skills and to get bigger, faster and stronger.”

Sam knows how to spot a good hockey player; he just wrapped up a four-year Division I college career at Cornell University, and signed a contract with the Colorado Avalanche organization in late March.

“Jack’s a driven guy, for sure,” Sam said. “It shows in the summers; that’s the only time I really get to be around him, but he’s always out shooting pucks and training on the ice or in the (weight room). He’s just a very competitive guy. That’s what drives him.”

Jack Malinski’s hockey trajectory began to change in his first year of Bantams. That inner fire was stoked by what he felt was a snub — one that he still speaks about with intensity.

“That year, I made the B team and I shouldn’t have made B. I was upset; I should have made the A team,” he said. “I was very upset. And so I worked my bag off that whole year, ended up playing a lot on the B team.

“The next year I made the A team and was the second defenseman most of the year. We made a run to the Bantam state tournament. That was kind of the turning point.”

It was also at that time that Malinski decided to set aside the football cleats and pads to focus solely on hockey. He set a goal to make Lakeville South’s varsity as a freshman — “I didn’t play a whole lot, but I made it,” he said — then made it again as a sophomore.

“That’s when things kind of took off for me,” he said.

That season, 2018-19, is when long-time Minnetonka and Burnsville high school coach — and current Augsburg University assistant coach — Janne Kivihalme took over at South. He saw Malinski’s potential and worked closely with the young defenseman on minute details of the game.

“That’s when I really fell in love with the game and realized how far you can go with it, and just the beauty of the game,” Malinski said. “I was having so much fun with it … and (Kivihalme) made me into the player I am today.”

Big-time player, big-time games

Much of the poise, patience and leadership that Malinski has demonstrated throughout his two-plus seasons in Austin was developed in his three years of high school hockey. He played in the Minnesota Class AA state tournament, in front of 18,000-plus fans, in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Malinski was a captain on the South team that reached the 2021 state championship game, only to fall to Eden Prairie 2-1 in double-overtime on a goal by another Division I prospect, Jackson Blake. That loss came two years after South fell to Eden Prairie in triple-overtime in a state quarterfinal game.

As tough as those losses were to swallow, Malinski now sees the value of that big-game experience.

It’s paid off this spring for the Bruins, who have played in three overtime games this postseason, including a 2-1 win at St. Cloud in Game 4 of the NAHL Central Division Finals, a win that sent Austin to the Robertson Cup. Malinski had the assist on Damon Furuseth’s game-winning goal.

“It’s weird because normally I’m so nervous in overtime,” he said. “... but it’s just hockey for me now. I’ve played in the state tournament three times, played in triple-OT games there, a double-OT state championship game. I’ve played in those big moments and they’ve helped me relax and realize, just have fun, overtime hockey should be fun.”

Lakeville South defenseman Jack Malinski consoles goalie Henry Welsch after the Cougars fell in triple-overtime in a Class AA boys hockey state tournament quarterfinal game against Eden Prairie on March 7, 2019. It was one of three state tournaments that Malinski played in during his high school career. File photo / John Autey, St. Paul Pioneer Press

Malinski’s attitude and poise have permeated this Bruins team. They went 34-16-10 in the regular season and won the Central Division. They’re 6-0-1 in the playoffs, the lone loss an overtime setback against St. Cloud in Game 1 of the Division Finals.

The coaching staff attributes much of this team’s resiliency to Malinski’s leadership, his ability to stay calm in stressful situations.

“We liked his brain, his hockey sense, the way he is, the way he thinks the game,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said of what drew him to Malinski initially. “He’s such a coachable kid. He’s a coach’s dream because he comes in with the right attitude every day and he sees things on the ice that, quite honestly, not a lot of players see.

“That’s what makes him our captain.”

‘A true leader’

Malinski has played in 121 games in his Bruins career, amassing 12 goals and 59 assists, while serving as a mentor, friend and leader.

“He’s been huge for me this year, just the way he carries himself and his leadership on and off the ice,” said Bruins rookie defenseman Giuseppe Fiorillo, who has been paired with Malinski throughout the playoffs. “He’s shown me the ropes, how to handle myself in certain situations and plays, things he’s learned throughout his time here.

“Jack is just a really smart player, but he’s also willing to do a lot of things that other guys might not be willing to do — blocking shots, playing in the defensive zone and not being afraid to go to the dirty areas.”

Those are the things he did in high school, the elements of his game that attracted the Bruins to him initially. He has commanded respect and ice time — not through words, but through his play and actions — since he joined the team a few days after his high school career ended.

When the Bruins coaching staff did exit interviews with players at the end of last season, Malinski was a unanimous choice by players to be named the team’s captain for this season.

“He earns that respect,” Howard said. “He’s earned it all year, even as a first-year guy, a rookie, the way he handled himself, the way he played, the way he carried himself off the ice. He earned the leaders’ respect in previous years. That’s what made those guys, the vets, the older guys, come in here and say ‘he’s your captain, 100%.’

“Some guys just have that quality; that’s Jack in a nutshell, a true leader.”

Malinski’s days as a Bruin will be done whenever this magical run ends, be it this weekend in the national semifinals or Tuesday in the national championship game. His family in Austin and his family in Lakeville have no doubt about what the future holds.

“If he keeps working as hard as he does and doing the right things, he can go as far as he wants to go,” Sam Malinski said. “He has the potential to be a really good college player and eventually a pro.

“I don’t think he has a ceiling.”

The Robertson Cup

NATIONAL SEMIFINALS

At Fogerty Arena, Blaine

(Best 2-out-of-3)

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Game 1: Oklahoma Warriors vs. Minnesota Wilderness, 4:30 p.m.

Game 1: Austin Bruins vs. Maryland Black Bears, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Game 2: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Oklahoma Warriors, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: Maryland Black Bears vs. Austin Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Game 3 (if necessary): Oklahoma Warriors vs. Minnesota Wilderness, 3 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Austin Bruins vs. Maryland Black Bears, 6 p.m.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.