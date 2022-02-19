SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports

Catalano’s big night not enough for Austin Bruins in loss to streaking St. Cloud

The Austin Bruins dropped a one-goal decision to the NAHL’s hottest team on Friday.

Austin Bruins logo
Austin Bruins
By Post Bulletin staff
February 18, 2022 11:24 PM
ST. CLOUD — The Austin Bruins ran into the hottest team in the North American Hockey League on Friday night and nearly snapped that winning streak.

The St. Cloud Norsemen held off a late push by the Bruins, though, to win 5-4 at the Municipal Athletic Complex and extend their NAHL-best winning streak to 11 games.

The Bruins (23-17-4) are now three points behind the Norsemen (26-13-1) at the top of the NAHL Central Division standings.

The teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday, at 7:05 p.m. in Austin.

St. Cloud led 2-1 after one period and 4-2 after two on Friday, but the Bruins fought back in the third.

Anthony Menghini’s 12th goal of the season came with 8:06 to play and pulled Austin within 4-3.

Nik Hong answered for the Norsemen four minutes later, then Michal Jasenec scored a power play goal for Austin with 1:31 remaining to make it 5-4.

That was as close as the Bruins could come, though.

Nick Catalano scored the Bruins’ first two goals and Klayton Knapp made 29 saves in the loss for Austin, which was outshot 34-28.

NORSEMEN 5, BRUINS 4

Austin 1-1-2—4

St. Cloud 2-2-1—5

Austin: Austin Salani 1 assist; John Larkin 1 assist; Nick Catalano 2 goals; Michal Jasenec 1 goal; Anthony Menghini 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Malinski 1 assist. Goalie: Klayton Knapp 29 saves (34 shots).

St. Cloud: Brandon Lajoie 1 goal; Jackson Hughes 1 goal, 1 assist; Hunter Hanson 1 goal, 2 assists; Chase Freiermuth 1 assist; Duke Kiffin 1 assist; Kade Peterson 1 assist; Nik Hong 1 goal; Blake Mesenberg 1 goal, 1 assist. Goalie: Tomas Bolo 24 saves (28 shots).

